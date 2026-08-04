Real Madrid set for crunch Vinícius Júnior talks but won't increase offer - sources

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Real Madrid are set to meet with Vinícius Júnior's representatives this week to resume contract renewal talks, sources have told ESPN, although the club are not prepared to increase their most recent offer to the star.

ESPN reported on Monday that Madrid had offered an improved package to Vinícius since the World Cup -- worth around €22 million a year -- after months of deadlock in negotiations over a new deal.

There has been intense speculation this summer over the Brazil international's future, with his current contract due to expire in June 2027 and interest from Premier League champions Arsenal.

Madrid are not prepared to go beyond that latest offer, sources said, and the gap with the player's demands -- around €30 million -- remains significant.

Real Madrid won't up their contract offer to Vinícius Júnior, sources told ESPN. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Chief scout Juni Calafat is the Madrid executive who is pushing for Vinícius' renewal, sources said.

A club source told ESPN that the meeting was set for Wednesday, while another source close to the player confirmed that talks would take place this week.

Vinícius currently earns around €17.5 million annually as he enters the final year of his deal.

If he does not renew, the winger could depart the Bernabéu on a free transfer at the end of this coming season, and would be able to sign a pre-contract with another club from January.

Sources told ESPN that the player and his agents believe that, at 26 years old, this will be the defining contract of Vinícius' career.

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They believe that Madrid should appropriately recognise what the star has done for the club since joining in 2018, including scoring in two Champions League finals.

ESPN reported last week that Madrid would be open to the possibility of a departure for Vinicius this summer, if there is no agreement reached on a contract extension.

A source told ESPN that in that case, Madrid would expect to receive a transfer fee of around €150 million, despite the player being in the last year of his deal.

Vinícius returned to training on Monday after his post-World Cup holiday, undergoing medical tests and training with teammates and new coach José Mourinho.