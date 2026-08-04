Paolo Maldini, Roberto Baggio among legends at Franco Baresi's funeral

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Paolo Maldini and Roberto Baggio were among those in attendance for the funeral of Franco Baresi.

Widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in football history, the former Italy and AC Milan player died last week aged 66.

Baresi spent his entire career with Milan, playing 719 times in 20 seasons as a professional and won six Serie A crowns along with three European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and four Italian Supercups.

His final season came during the 1996-97 campaign and the former captain's contributions saw Milan retire the number six jersey.

Franco Baresi died at the age of 66. Getty

He was capped 81 times by Italy and was part of the squad which won the World Cup in 1982, as well as the team who reached the final of the 1994 World Cup, where the Azzurri lost a penalty shootout to Brazil.

Baresi's funeral took place in Milan on Tuesday at the Basilica di Sant'Ambrogio and huge crowds lined up to pay their respects.

Former Milan players Maldini, Baggio, Dida, Daniele Massaro and Dejan Savicevic were among those in attendance, as well as new Italy technical director Claudio Ranieri.

Milan are currently on a preseason tour, with fixtures set to be played in Australia and Indonesia this week, but current players Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez were also in attendance.