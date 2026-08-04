First USMNT fixtures after new Mauricio Pochettino deal revealed

Pochettino: Extending with USMNT was a great opportunity for me (1:07)

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The United States men's national team returns to action for the first time since the 2026 World Cup during the September/October FIFA international window, hosting Peru, Chile, Canada and Mexico in friendlies across the country.

The USMNT is set to play Peru on Sept. 26 at Inter.co Stadium in Florida before facing Chile at Energizer Park in St. Louis.

The squad will then turn to Concacaf opponents when hosting Mexico on Oct. 3 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona prior to concluding the window with the game against Canada at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Mauricio Pochettino will lead the USMNT from the sidelines after signing a contract extension with US Soccer through 2030 on Monday.

"We are so excited to start this new phase of our journey with matches in front of our home fans. Their amazing energy during the summer has set the standard," USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of four games in September/October. Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"We expect our players to compete with the mentality that every game is critical, and they must show the passion and commitment our fans deserve.

Our objective is always to play the best opponents possible, and these matches provide a variety of experiences for this group of players as we begin this new chapter of the U.S Men's National Team."

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He originally joined the federation in 2024, replacing former manager Gregg Berhalter following the team's group-stage exit from the Copa America.

Pochettino's initial contract with US Soccer expired after the 2026 World Cup, where he led the team to top Group D with wins over Paraguay and Australia and a round-of-32 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina before the 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16.

His record with the U.S. stands at 17-12-2 (W-L-D).