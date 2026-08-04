Lionel Messi donates money to Madrid area damaged by wildfires

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Lionel Messi has donated money to help restore an area outside Madrid that has been affected by wildfires.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid, revealed the former Barcelona star has given 80,000 Euros (approximately $92,000 / £68,500) to the cause.

Writing on X, Diaz Ayuso said: "Leo Messi has donated €80,000 for the reconstruction of the Sierra Oeste de Madrid.

Lionel Messi has donated to a Madrid area damaged by wildfires. Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"I want to thank him and tell him that the people of Madrid hope to welcome him soon to give him the applause he deserves."

The region to the west of the Spanish capital has been badly hit by fires, with widespread damage to land and property and residents forced to evacuate their homes.

Messi is known for his philanthropy and he set up the Leo Messi Foundation in 2007 to support children and young people through health, education and sport programmes.