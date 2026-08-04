Thailand close in on ASEAN Championship semis as Philippines face do-or-die clash with Malaysia

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Record seven-time champions Thailand are almost through to the semifinals of the ASEAN Championship -- officially known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 -- after claiming a narrow 1-0 win over Philippines at New Clark Stadium on Tuesday evening.

In an attritional battle in Capas, Tarlac, which was not helped by soggy conditions, the only goal of the game arrived with just six minutes remaining -- when Picha Autra's searching left-wing cross was expertly headed by Waris Choolthong beyond Patrick Deyto's despairing dive into the far corner.

The result continues Thailand's perfect run as they racked up a third consecutive win to move clear on top of Group B, although they are still not mathematically through to the knockout stage.

With Malaysia and Myanmar three points adrift, there is a mathematical possibility that both could still reach the nine-point tally -- which will then require a three-way head-to-head tiebreaker to determine which two teams advance.

Nonetheless, Thailand will be huge favourites to see off Myanmar at home in their final group-stage fixture on Saturday -- and even a draw would be enough to seal their progress.

ASEAN Championship Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Thailand 3 3 0 0 8 9 2 - Malaysia 3 2 0 1 3 6 3 - Myanmar 3 2 0 1 7 6 4 - Philippines 3 1 0 2 -1 3 5 - Laos 4 0 0 4 -17 0 *1st & 2nd qualify for semifinals

Meanwhile, Philippines' hopes are now hanging by a thread but, likewise, they are not mathematically out of it just yet.

Should they beat Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, that coupled with a Thailand victory would result in a three-way tie for second place.

Again, it will then go down to their head-to-head record where, with each team having notched one win each from their meetings with the other two, goal difference in those games will then come into play.

More to follow...