Cape Verde coach Bubista steps down after historic World Cup campaign

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Cape Verde coach Bubista, who led the World Cup debutants to a stellar tournament, joined Moroccan club RS Berkane on Tuesday.

Berkane said they hired Pedro Brito, who is better known by his nickname Bubista, on a two-year contract. He replaces Moïne Chaâbani, who was hired by his native Tunisia.

The Cape Verde federation thanked Bubista on their social media accounts for his "dedication, professionalism, and contribution" to the national team.

Cape Verde made a stunning start to the World Cup, holding eventual champions Spain to a 0-0 draw inspired by 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha. Further draws against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia sealed second place in the group and a round-of-32 game against Argentina.

Bubista led Cape Verde to a historic campaign at the World Cup. Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Though Argentina eventually won 3-2, Cape Verde took the game to extra time where Sidny Lopes Cabral's strike was voted best goal of the tournament.

Berkane won the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup in 2025 and is the home club of Fouzi Lekjaa, Morocco's influential football leader who is a close ally of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.