New MLS commissioner Berg: League ready for 'next chapter'

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Incoming MLS commissioner Larry Berg said the North American league is ready for a "next chapter" and "new era."

MLS announced Monday that Berg, a co-owner of LAFC, will formally take over as commissioner at the start of next year. Current commissioner Don Garber, who will continue his role through 2026, will then transition to league chairman in 2027.

"The foundation has been built," Berg said Tuesday. "Now it's our responsibility to build on it, and that's what excites me most.

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"I didn't accept this role to protect what we've already accomplished. I accepted it because I believe this league is ready for its next chapter. I believe Major League Soccer has entered a new era. The foundation is strong. The opportunity is extraordinary, and I have complete confidence that working together will seize it."

The 60-year-old Berg, who has served as co-chair of the MLS sporting and competition committee, will divest his ownership interest in LAFC. He was formally introduced as the incoming commissioner on Tuesday at the league's New York headquarters, a day after he received the required two-thirds of the votes from the owners.

"My first priority will be listening," Berg said. "Over the coming months, I'll spend time with owners, with players, coaches, fans, league staff, commercial partners, and leaders throughout the soccer community. Every one of them has a perspective that matters, and every one of them has ideas that can help shape our future."

Under Garber's watch, the league has expanded from 12 to 30 teams. He introduced the league's marketing arm, Soccer United Marketing, encouraged the construction of soccer-specific stadiums and spurred the growth of an academy system to develop players in the United States.

MLS commissioner Don Garber (left) poses with Larry Berg after news conference introducing as Berg the next commissioner. John Jones-Imagn Images

Five clubs, Inter Miami, the home of Lionel Messi, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Atlanta United and New York City FC are valued at more than $1 billion, according to Forbes.

At the start, Berg will oversee the league's shift to a new calendar, with the season running from on a summer to spring schedule to more align with its international counterparts. Currently the league plays a late winter to late fall schedule.

Following the conclusion of the current season, MLS will play a shortened 14-game "sprint season" in early 2027 before the league switches to its new schedule, kicking off in July with the league championship to be played in May 2028.

Berg outlined a desire to put more of an emphasis on youth development, as well as the quality of play on the field. Regarding the second topic, he hinted at analyzing the roster investment model, noting that "what I promised the owners yesterday in my presentation is I'd spend the first few months talking to and meeting with all the owners and hearing about all of their viewpoints."

When asked about the possibility of introducing promotion and relegation, Berg shut down the idea.

"I can understand the appeal for the fan, [but] I don't think it's a great way to build a league," he said. "I don't think it's a way to get stadiums built and to get training facilities built and to have owners invest in rosters and all the other things you need to do. So I don't think it's appropriate for our league.

"I think Don has said before, never say never, but I just don't see it happening anytime soon."

Garber has been in charge of MLS since 1999. Berg will be the third commissioner for MLS.

"This is really not a time to look back on what's happened over the last 28 to 31 years of the league, it really is about the future, the future path that we'll be on with new leadership, the future energy that Larry is going to bring to this sport," Garber said. "I pledge to stay in support of Larry till the end of the year, and then support him as chairman through 2027.

"We built a soccer nation, and seeing what took place this past summer, where the world came to our country to take advantage of and experience all the things that we've all done to build what was the excitement around the most incredible World Cup in the history of sport, there couldn't be a better time for someone to take it from here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.