Ella Toone pays tribute to departed Man United boss Marc Skinner

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Ella Toone thanked Marc Skinner for his "hard work and passion" following the Manchester United head coach's departure.

On Monday, a statement from the Women's Super League (WSL) team confirmed that Skinner had left his role by mutual consent after five years at the club.

The 43-year-old succeeded Casey Stoney in July 2021 and helped the side win their first major trophy with victory in the 2024 FA Cup.

Last season saw United finish fourth in the WSL and reach the Champions League quarterfinals, where they lost to Bayern Munich.

His departure comes with United's first WSL fixture set to take place on Sept. 4 against London City Lionesses and midfielder Toone revealed how the team were informed before praising the outgoing head coach.

Ella Toone and Marc Skinner worked together for five years. Getty

"He wanted to tell the team before it all came out so we all knew from him," Toone told reporters.

"We found out before it came out and it was nice that he was able to tell us, he was able to say goodbye because he's done a lot for the club.

"We can't thank him enough for everything he's done, the hard work and the passion that he's put into leading this team out. It was nice he got to say bye."

United skipper Maya Le Tissier also praised Skinner for his work at the club.

She said: "There's obviously been a lot of challenges but also a lot of really nice moments that we've had with him. It was sad, but we move on now, obviously, to a new manager.

"He's done a lot for me, bringing me to this club when I was a kid and giving me the captaincy is two of the greatest honours of my life.

"I have a lot to thank for him and for his family as well. I think the character and energy he brought to the club was amazing."

United have yet to announce Skinner's replacement and with pre-season training under way, Le Tissier is hopeful an appointment can be made soon.

"We've not been involved in discussions. We have heard it's going to be soon, hopefully, and that will be beneficial for us so we can get moving," she said.

"We've got our first pre-season game soon so hopefully we get someone in straight away and we're able to build."