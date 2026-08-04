Ex-Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in talks to join Trabzonspor

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Mohamed Salah is in talks to sign for Trabzonspor following his exit from Liverpool, the Turkish club announced on Tuesday.

The team added that Salah would fly to Istanbul on Wednesday before traveling to Trabzon. According to multiple reports, the 34-year-old forward has agreed a two-year contract to continue his career in Turkey.

Salah has been a free agent since leaving Liverpool this summer. The Egypt international scored 257 goals in 442 appearances during his nine seasons at Anfield, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Mohamed Salah featured at the World Cup for Egypt this summer. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Salah had also been linked with moves to MLS and Saudi Arabia, while Trabzonspor's Turkish rivals Besiktas said last week it had also made an offer.

Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

The former Chelsea, Roma and Fiorentina star played five games at this summer's World Cup, helping Egypt reach the round of 16 before being eliminated by Argentina.

Saha's summer exit from Liverpool was announced in March, despite having signed a two-year contract extension in April 2025 after being the star player in the team's march to a record-tying 20th English league title.

His form has dipped last season and he was dropped for three consecutive games late last year. Salah then gave an explosive interview to reporters, accusing the club of throwing him "under the bus" amid the team's disappointing run of results.

He also suggested he had no relationship with then-manager Arne Slot and questioned whether he would remain at the club through the January transfer window. He was subsequently left out of the squad for a Champions League match with Inter Milan.

While Salah was reintegrated back into the squad following the Africa Cup of Nations over the winter, he struggled to recapture the form that saw him be the Premier League's top scorer on four occasions.