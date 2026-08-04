Source: Zavier Gozo close to Palace move from Salt Lake

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Premier League side Crystal Palace are in advanced talks to sign Real Salt Lake's 19-year-old wing-back Zavier Gozo, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal between the two clubs, which the source said will include a fee in the range of $15 million, is expected to be finalized over the next 24 to 48 hours. Gozo will travel to London on Friday after the teams reach a final agreement.

Gozo, who is a part of the United States youth team setup, is widely seen as one of the more promising academy products within MLS. Across 16 regular season appearances for RSL this year, he's scored six goals and added five assists. In July, he also earned minutes in the MLS All-Star Game.

Gozo will play under new Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage, who was hired in June. Sage replaced outgoing manager Oliver Glasner, who led Palace to the UEFA Conference League title last season before taking the head coaching job at Nottingham Forest.

Gozo would be the second American to be part of this season's Crystal Palace roster, alongside USMNT defender Chris Richards.

The Athletic first reported the news on Gozo's move.