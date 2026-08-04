Jack Draper in tears as Canadian Open comeback ends in defeat

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper has struggled with injuries over the past year. Getty

Jack Draper was in tears during his comeback match at the Canadian Open en route to losing to Terence Atmane.

The Briton was playing his first match since pulling out of Wimbledon with a recurrence of a bruised bone in his left arm but was beaten 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 in Toronto.

The 24-year-old was visibly upset during one changeover in the third set. His serve speed had significantly dropped and he appeared to be feeling the left arm.

He has a wild card entry to the Cincinnati Open beginning next week but there are likely to be doubts about his involvement following this defeat, as well as about his involvement in the US Open.

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Draper pulled out of the DC Open in Washington last week as well as missing Wimbledon.

He reached a career-high ranking of number four last summer but has since been plagued by injuries and has spent the better part of a year on the sidelines.

Fellow Briton Jacob Fearnley won through to the next round in Toronto with a 7-4 6-4 victory over French opponent Adrian Mannarino.