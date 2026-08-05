Transfer rumors, news: Spurs eye USMNT star Balogun, alongside Osimhen, Jackson

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Tottenham Hotspur are tracking AS Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, while Liverpool are interested in Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

USMNT striker Folarin Balogun impressed at the 2026 World Cup. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images)

- AS Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur, The Sun reports. The 25-year-old former Arsenal striker is seen as an attractive option for Spurs, who are looking to strengthen their forward line before the Premier League season begins, but contact is yet to be made with the Ligue 1 club regarding a move. Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, 27, is reportedly one of the names being considered despite the €80 million valuation on his transfer, while Spurs have also discussed a move for Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, who could be available on loan.

- Liverpool are interested in Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye, according to RMC Sport. The Reds have reportedly stepped up their pursuit and are among multiple teams (including Bayer Leverkusen) to have made recent inquiries about signing the 18-year-old, with PSG willing to offload him this summer for around €50 million. Mbaye is believed to be keen on a switch to Anfield, however any move for him isn't expected to impact a potential €120 million deal for teammate Bradley Barcola.

- Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha has been identified by Newcastle United as a potential successor to midfielder Bruno Guimarães if he joins Arsenal for around £80 million, L'Equipe reports. Discussions are ongoing between both clubs over a move that could cost up to €100 million. Nmecha, who was a standout performer for Germany at the World Cup, has also been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City, but the Magpies are pressing hard to sign him.

- Nottingham Forest are keen on Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, according to The Daily Mail. Reijnders, 28, is reported to be open to a move to the City Ground, with talks ongoing regarding a £55 million deal. Reijnders made 19 Premier League starts last season, and is one of several names on Forest's shortlist, with Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande and Chelsea striker Liam Delap also wanted by new manager Oliver Glasner.

- Manchester United have been informed by Newcastle that left back Lewis Hall is unavailable for transfer this summer, according to TEAMtalk. Hall, 21, is reported to be the No. 1 priority for United, who are looking for a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw while also planning to move Patrick Dorgu further forward. However, after letting a number of top players depart already, the Magpies view Hall as a cornerstone of their new project and have dismissed any idea of him leaving.

- Chelsea are open to parting ways with defender Tosin Adarabioyo amid interest from Como, TEAMtalk reports. The Blues are aiming to trim their squad to allow them to make further moves, with Coventry City, Ipswich Town, and Hull City also linked with interest in the 28-year-old, who made 16 league appearances last season. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy are also open to loan offers, despite their preference of a permanent deal.

Done deals

- Barcelona have completed the signing Manchester City forward Kerolin in a club-record deal worth up to €1.5 million. Read

ESPN sources

- Real Madrid are set to meet with Vinícius Júnior's representatives this week to resume contract renewal talks, although the club are not prepared to increase their most recent offer to the star. ESPN reported on Monday that Madrid had offered an improved package to Vinícius since the World Cup -- worth around €22 million a year -- after months of deadlock in negotiations over a new deal. Madrid are not prepared to go beyond that latest offer and the gap with the player's demands -- around €30 million -- remains significant. Read

play 0:45 Nicol: It's time for Rodri to leave Man City

Other rumors

- Chelsea aren't currently exploring a move for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa despite reports. (Athletic)

- Real Madrid have held positive recent talks with RB Leipzig regarding a €122 million move for winger Yan Diomande. (Philipp Hinze)

- Manchester City have made direct contact with the representatives of Chelsea winger Pedro Neto. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo and Manchester City winger Savinho. (Athletic)

- AC Milan and Mexico international striker Santiago Gimenez is on the radar of Lazio. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

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- Real Madrid attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono is set to join Fiorentina on loan. (Marca)

- Middlesbrough are closing in on completing a permanent move for Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek. (Daily Mail)

- Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sign Atletico Madrid defender Matteo Ruggeri. (Nicolo Schira)

- Roma are preparing an offer for Atletico Madrid right back Nahuel Molina. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Manchester City are close to finalizing a move to sign Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. (TEAMtalk)

- Como have reached a verbal agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund wing back Yan Couto on loan. A €20m permanent option clause has been included in the deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham Hotspur defender Ashley Phillips is on the radar of Middlesbrough. (Football Insider)