$10.8m gambit sparks fresh twist in A-Leagues pay row

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A-Leagues bosses are downplaying the potential threat of industrial action engulfing the competition after tabling a fresh counter proposal to resolve the long-running pay dispute.

AAP revealed last month players had unanimously voted down the last two offers put forward by the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) after the previous collective bargaining agreement (CBA) lapsed on June 30.

The expiry of the previous deal -- and the failure to strike a new agreement -- meant A-League Men and A-League Women players had the option to exercise their right to industrial action, which was not permitted with an active CBA in place.

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The APL has been locked in discussions for the better part of the year with Professional Footballers Australia (PFA), led by CEO Beau Busch, representing the players.

The APL said on Wednesday it was determined to resolve the A-Leagues pay dispute, offering to boost the ALW salary cap from $640,000 per club to $900,000 and offer a roadmap towards full-time professionalism.

"I'm confident we've put forward a compelling proposal, given where we got to in early July," said APL chief executive Steve Rosich.

"The passage of time and the consultation process with our stakeholders allows you to consider to add to this proposition.

"We think it is (a proposal) that's reflective of now, and that sets us up on a platform of growth going forward to share with the players."

The APL has been locked in discussions for the better part of the year with the Professional Footballers Australia. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

The APL said it had previously agreed to 52 of 53 items with the PFA, but the ALW salary cap was the sole sticking point.

Rosich said the APL would define its blueprint for a move to full-time professionalism in the women's game over the coming year.

The APL boss appears confident that should both parties move closer to ironing out an agreement, the A-Leagues would stave off the threat of players taking industrial action.

"It (industrial action) hasn't been discussed and it doesn't make sense to be discussed (because) the majority of players are contracted," said Rosich.

"We've got a framework to take us forward, which is reflective of the now and includes some important increases in the women's (cap)."

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The APL has offered players the chance to have a seat at the table and influence the decision-making process in the leagues' direction, with many players dissatisfied with the competition's lack of profile.

The fresh attempt to strike a deal contained no suggestion of alterations to the ALM salary cap or the number of allocations for marquee player contracts.

Marquee deals sit outside the salary cap of $2.6m.

Rosich was also keen to strike a longer-term deal, after being asked to provide a one-year CBA arrangement for the 2026-27 season.

"We had views of a multiyear deal and the PFA wanted a one-year deal to enable us to reset and make sure we had the right growth plans in place," Rosich said.