Arsenal agree deal with Newcastle to sign Bruno Guimarães - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Bruno Guimarães is close to completing his move from Newcastle United to Arsenal, sources have told ESPN.

The two Premier League clubs have agreed the framework of a deal which will see the Brazilian midfielder move to the Emirates for a guaranteed fee of £75 million.

Guimarães arrived at Newcastle's training camp in Spain this week following an extended break after the World Cup. He's set to undergo a medical with Arsenal before finalising his move.

The 28-year-old will be the third major outgoing at St James' Park this summer after the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

Bruno Guimarães is set to move to Arsenal from Newcastle. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Last week, manager Eddie Howe announced his decision to leave his role by mutual consent after five years at the club.

ESPN had previously reported that Arsenal grew more confident of signing Guimarães after the exit of Howe.

Guimarães has played 153 Premier League games, and captained Newcastle, since arriving from Lyon.

- Premier League 2026 summer transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

- Why 'winning the summer transfer window' doesn't help Premier League clubs

- Arsenal's new third kit is a blast from the (recent) past

He played for Brazil at this summer's World Cup. They were eliminated by Norway in the round of 16.

Arsenal have already completed the signings of Christos Tzolis (Club Brugge) for £34m ($45m), Illan Meslier (Leeds United) on a free transfer, and Piero Hincapié (whose loan from Bayer Leverkusen was made permanent) this summer. Jakub Kiwior has left for Porto, and Leandro Trossard has gone to Besiktas.

Newcastle have bolstered their ranks by signing Ewen Jaouen (Stade de Reims), Bazoumana Touré (Hoffenheim), Sean Steur (Ajax), Aladji Bamba (Monaco) and Lukáš Horníček (SC Braga).