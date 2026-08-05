Patrick Deyto's comeback offers hope for Philippines despite heartbreak against Thailand

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TARLAC, Philippines -- For Patrick Deyto, the final whistle brought conflicting emotions.

Philippines had just suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Thailand after conceding late on Tuesday evening, leaving their ASEAN Championship semifinal hopes hanging by a thread.

Yet, for the Kaya FC-Iloilo goalkeeper, the night also marked the end of a journey that had taken nearly two years to complete.

On the very stage where a serious injury halted his international career two years ago against Indonesia, Deyto made his return to the starting lineup and reminded everyone why he still has what it takes to be one of the country's dependable custodians.

Entrusted with the start by head coach Carles Cuadrat, Deyto was one of Philippines' standout performers.

He produced five saves as Thailand tested him throughout the night, keeping the hosts in the contest until the visitors finally found the breakthrough in the closing stages -- with an 84th-minute header from Waris Choolthong.

"It was bittersweet," Deyto told ESPN after the match.

"I'm happy personally because this was the tournament where I got the big injury, and to make my return in this tournament -- in this game, and to play this way -- meant a lot to me.

"But it was also disappointing because we needed at least a point to give us a better chance to qualify. That's football. It is what it is. We just have to focus on the next game."

Deyto's display validated Cuadrat's decision to hand the veteran his first appearance after Quincy Kammeraad had started Philippines' opening two matches.

"It was the first time that he played for me," Cuadrat said. "We had been playing with Quincy until now, so this tournament gave us a good opportunity to see him in action.

"I think he answered very well. He was very safe and gave confidence to the defense, so I'm very happy with his performance."

Beyond the individual performance, Deyto believes the match showed what this Philippines side is still capable of.

After sluggish starts against Myanmar and Laos, the hosts came out on the front foot against seven-time champions Thailand, matching the visitors' intensity and refusing to be overrun.

But while the result ultimately went against them, Deyto felt the mentality from the start of the match was the biggest takeaway.

"I think it's our attitude and our reaction," Deyto said. "The first two games we started slow, but this game we showed that we can be aggressive and that we can play well from the very beginning.

"That's what we have to do almost every game, especially at home, to set the tone."

ASEAN Championship Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Thailand 3 3 0 0 8 9 2 - Malaysia 3 2 0 1 3 6 3 - Myanmar 3 2 0 1 7 6 4 - Philippines 3 1 0 2 -1 3 5 - Laos 4 0 0 4 -17 0 *1st & 2nd qualify for semifinals

That mindset will now be more important than ever.

Philippines enter their final Group B match against Malaysia needing all three points while also relying on favourable results elsewhere to keep their ASEAN Championship campaign alive.

The margin for error has disappeared, but Deyto believes the team has discovered its identity they must carry into Saturday's decisive fixture.

"We just have to treat it as another game and try to play our 100% best," he said. "The result will take care of itself. We can't think too much about that.

"If we go through, we go through. If not, then at least we can be proud of ourselves."

For Deyto, the night represented more than his return from injury.

It was proof that he could still perform on the international stage when his country needed him most.

And for a Philippines side still clinging to its semifinal hopes, his composed display against one of Southeast Asia's strongest teams offered a timely reminder that there is still plenty left to fight for.