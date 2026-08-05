Trevoh Chalobah set to join Como from Chelsea on permanent deal - sources

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Trevoh Chalobah is set to join Serie A side Como from Chelsea on a five-year deal, sources have told ESPN.

The England international will fly to Italy on Wednesday as he departs boyhood club Chelsea for good.

The deal is worth £25 million plus £5m in add-ons ($33.6m plus $6.7m), sources told ESPN.

Chalobah has been with the Blues since the age of eight but spent time on loan at Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town and Lorient before he nailed down a key spot in the Chelsea squad at the beginning of 2025, when he was recalled from his loan at Palace.

Trevoh Chalobah is leaving his boyhood club Chelsea for good, sources have told ESPN. Robin Jones/Getty Images

With Chelsea, he won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. He started in the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

At Como, he will play under former Chelsea star Cesc Fàbregas who is now head coach of the Italian side.

Como's owners have spoken publicly about their ambitions for the club, who were promoted to Serie A for the first time since 2003. Last season, they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

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Chelsea, meanwhile, have had a very busy transfer market of ins and outs so far. They have brought in Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix amongst others and have said goodbye to players such as Marc Cucurella and Andrey Santos.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.