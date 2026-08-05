K-League All Stars vs. Manchester City LIVE: Latest updates from preseason friendly in South Korea

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ESPN has live updates as Manchester City take on a K-League All Stars side in Seoul, South Korea.

The match is City's second in preseason, following a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on Saturday. Enzo Maresca's side lost the penalty shootout 3-1.

Following Wednesday's match with the K-League All Stars, City will have just one more preseason game, against Atlético Madrid on Sunday, before taking on Arsenal in the Community Shield on Aug. 16.

Phil Foden captained the team against Inter in a vote of confidence for the England man after a difficult final season under Pep Guardiola.

Youngster Divin Mubama tapped in the opener in the 14th minute after excellent work down the left from Antoine Semenyo but Benjamin Pavard equalised six minutes later.

That proved to be the end of the scoring despite a lively performance from City teenager Ryan McAidoo and Inter emerged 3-1 winners on penalties after Nico González, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Aït-Nouri all missed.