Mykhailo Mudryk plays for Chelsea after 20-month doping ban

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Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk returned in Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Juventus after serving a 20-month doping ban.

The Ukraine international came on in the 82nd minute for Chelsea at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

Mudryk, 25, has not played a competitive game since November 2024 after being provisionally suspended following an "adverse finding" for a banned substance by the Football Association (FA). He was subsequently charged and banned in June 2025.

Mykhailo Mudryk has played for Chelsea in a preseason friendly. Getty

He was last week cleared to play again by the FA. Mudryk arrived in Hong Kong on Monday and joined his teammates in training ahead of the game against Juve.

Despite featuring on Wednesday, Mudryk's future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, with a potential loan deal on the cards. Mudryk signed for Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 and scored 10 goals in 73 appearances for the London side before his suspension. He remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031.

Chelsea next face AC Milan on Saturday in Jakarta as part of their pre-season tour.

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