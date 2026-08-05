Man United goalkeepers Radek Vitek, Altay Bayindir set to depart

Where will Man United finish in the Premier League next season? (2:07)

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Manchester United are selling Radek Vítek to Middlesbrough in a deal worth up to £14 million as fellow goalkeeper Altay Bayindir prepares to join Celta Vigo on loan.

Michael Carrick's side are in the process of shaping their squad for the new season, with number one Senne Lammens joined by summer signing Karl Darlow in a new-look goalkeeping department.

The Wales international's arrival on a free transfer followed Andre Onana's return to Trabzonspor on loan, with United now set to move on two more keepers.

Altay Bayindir is set to leave Manchester United. Getty Images

Vitek is on the verge of joining defeated Championship playoff finalists Middlesbrough following an impressive season with Bristol City.

The 22-year-old Czech joined United from Sigma Olomouc in 2020 and had temporary spells with Accrington and Blau-Weiss Linz before flourishing at Ashton Gate.

The Press Association understands United have matching rights and a buy-back option as part of a deal with Boro that is worth up to £14m with bonuses, plus up to a 35 per cent sell-on clause.

Turkey international Bayindir is also on the move, with a loan switch to Celta Vigo close to completion.

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The 28-year-old has largely served as back-up since joining from Fenerbahce in 2023 and his season-long exit includes performance bonuses on top of the LaLiga club covering his wages.

Celta have the option to sign Bayindir permanently, reportedly set at £3.5m, and a sell-on clause would be included should they trigger that deal.