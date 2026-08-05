Cristiano Ronaldo watches from stands as club he plays for meet club he part-owns

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play at the next World Cup? (2:03)

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Cristiano Ronaldo took time from his holidays to watch Al Nassr take on Spanish second division outfit UD Almeria in Tuesday's preseason friendly in Lisbon.

The game played at Portugal's training center in Oeiras pitted the team Ronaldo captains, Al Nassr, with UD Almeria, the club he has a 25% stake in.

The Portugal forward watched the game from the stands before greeting his Al Nassr teammates after the encounter which Almeria won 2-0.

Almeria beat Al Nassr with Cristiano Ronaldo watching on. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Ronaldo, 41, was also seen hugging Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglu, who replaced Jorge Jesus, who elected not to renew his contract and departed in July.

After the game, UD Almeria president Mohamed Al Khereiji presented Ronaldo with a personalised jersey that had "Ronaldo ONE OF US" written on the front. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner invested in Almeria through his company CR7 Sports in February.

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Tuesday's game was Al Nassr's final pre-season friendly before the Saudi Pro-League champions begin their title defence against Al-Fateh on August 15.

Ronaldo has been on holiday since Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on July 6.