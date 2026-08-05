Chelsea vs. Juventus LIVE: Latest updates from preseason friendly in Hong Kong

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Chelsea continue their preseason campaign with an intriguing tie against Juventus in Hong Kong and you can follow it live with ESPN.

The Blues beat Western Sydney Wanderers 6-4 in their first match under new manager Xabi Alonso but were beaten by a last minute Richarlison goal as Tottenham ran out 2-1 winners last time out.

Chelsea could see new signings Danny Welbeck and Geovany Quenda take to the field for the first time after they flew out to join the squad in Hong Kong.

While there is also a chance that Mykhailo Mudryk, Chelsea's forgotten man, could make his first appearance in 20 months after returning to the team following clearance after a drug ban.

Juventus have gone unbeaten thus far in preseason, drawing 0-0 with Basel, before wins over Standard Liege (1-0) and Nice (2-0).