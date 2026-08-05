Eva Olid named Man United Women head coach

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Eva Olid is the new Manchester United head coach. Getty

Eva Olid has been named head coach of Women's Super League side Manchester United.

Olid has signed a contract until June 2028 with the option of an extra year.

She said: "The opportunity to become head coach of Manchester United Women is a dream come true.

"The club has outstanding infrastructure and everything we need to achieve our ambitions. We have an excellent training facility, an Academy that is already producing players capable of performing in a competitive first team and an exceptional group of support staff.

"There is already so much talent within our squad and I am excited to work with the players to support them to fulfil their immense potential.

"I am joining Manchester United at a really exciting time. There is a clear alignment in our shared vision for long-term success. I cannot wait to begin preparing a team that will make our incredible supporters proud."

Matt Johnson, director of women's football at Manchester United, said: "Eva is an outstanding coach with an incredible determination to succeed. Her remarkable achievements at Heart of Midlothian showcased her ability to maximise the potential of individual players whilst also implementing an exciting style of football. We are delighted that she will now bring those qualities to Manchester United.

"Eva is the perfect coach to lead us into an exciting new era. She shares our commitment to developing exciting homegrown and young players, a tradition deeply embedded in our club's history and culture, as well as improving established senior internationals, both of which form an integral part of our vision for long-term, sustainable success."

The Red Devils announced on Monday that Marc Skinner had left the club by mutual consent after five years in charge.

Skinner oversaw United's first major trophy triumph in 2024 when they won the FA Cup and is due to be replaced by former Hearts boss Olid.

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The Spanish coach spent nearly five years in charge of the Edinburgh outfit and oversaw the club's first ever Scottish Women's Premier League title triumph in May.

Hearts had announced the previous month that Olid would be moving on at the end of the campaign, with a new chapter now set to start south of the border.

Olid's side will kick-off the WSL campaign with a trip to ambitious London City Lionesses on September 4.

Press Association contributed to this report.