Eva Olid set for Man United WSL head coach role - report

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Eva Olid is set for the Manchester United head coach job. Getty

Eva Olid is set to be named head coach of Women's Super League side Manchester United, the Press Association understands.

The Red Devils announced on Monday that Marc Skinner had left the club by mutual consent after five years in charge.

Skinner oversaw United's first major trophy triumph in 2024 when they won the FA Cup and is due to be replaced by former Hearts boss Olid.

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The Spanish coach spent nearly five years in charge of the Edinburgh outfit and oversaw the club's first ever Scottish Women's Premier League title triumph in May.

Hearts had announced the previous month that Olid would be moving on at the end of the campaign, with a new chapter now set to start south of the border.

United are awaiting visa confirmation before formally announcing the 40-year-old's appointment at a club that finished fourth in the WSL last term and reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

Olid's side will kick-off the WSL campaign with a trip to ambitious London City Lionesses on September 4.