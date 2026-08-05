Neymar called a 'lowlife,' accused of provoking players by rival club president

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The president of Brazilian club Remo accused Santos star Neymar of provocation after Tuesday's Brazilian Cup game.

Neymar came on after the interval and assisted teammate Rony for the only goal of the encounter to help Santos progress 1-0 on aggregate to the quarterfinals of the competition.

After the match in Belém, tensions rose as the teams left for the locker rooms.

Neymar was accused of provoking Remo players after Santos' victory. Marco Miatelo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

An agitated Neymar, 34, was captured on video provoking Remo's management and staff after the game by shouting "eliminated, eliminated".

Remo president Antônio Carlos Teixeira criticised Neymar's disrespectful behaviour and told Portal O Fluxo: "It was a great campaign [by Remo].

"That lowlife Neymar, who's idolised by loads of kids, pulled his antics here and still comes back to taunt us.

"We're to blame for idolising a bunch of lowlifes like that guy."

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Neymar, meanwhile, made light of the insults he received from Remo fans.

Neymar, who recently competed at his fourth World Cup and is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals, posted a video on Instagram when he was booed by the home fans during the warm-up.

He ironically wrote: "Thank you for the love, Belém," and accompanied the phrase with a heart and laughing emojis.