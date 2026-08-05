          Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono set for Fiorentina loan - sources

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          • Rodrigo Faez
             and 
          • Alex Kirkland
          Aug 5, 2026, 12:17 PM

          Franco Mastantuono is set to join Fiorentina from Real Madrid on a season-long loan, sources have told ESPN, with Madrid continuing to pay a proportion of the player's wages.

          Mastantuono, 18, joined Madrid from River Plate last summer as one of the most highly-rated teenagers in South American football for a €45 million fee.

          However, he struggled to make an impact at the Bernabéu in 2025-26, and Madrid have now decided that a loan in Serie A represents the best option at this stage of his development.

          Mastantuono made 23 appearances in LaLiga last season, scoring one goal.

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          He had started in two training practice matches for Madrid in pre-season under new coach José Mourinho, but was left out of the squad for Saturday's friendly against Fiorentina -- which finished 2-2 -- in preparation for a move.

          Mastantuono's difficult season saw him left out of the Argentina squad for the World Cup.