Man City cruise to preseason win against K League All Stars

Maresca: Man City still have more to do in the transfer window (0:35)

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Manchester City ran out 3-1 winners in a preseason friendly against the K-League All Stars in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday.

Rayan Aït-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Divin Mubama were on the scoresheet for Enzo Maresca's side. Kim Dae Won had equalised for the Korean side after City's opener.

City will play Atlético Madrid in their final preseason friendly on Aug. 9 before their campaign begins with a Community Shield showdown against Arsenal on August 16.

The win was Maresca's first as Man City manager, having take over from Pep Guardiola this summer.

"For us the result is always important, even if it is a friendly game -- but the most important thing is to see the effort of the players, especially in this weather," Maresca said.

"Also, compared to the last game in some aspects we did some things better."

Divin Mubama scored Man City's third goal. Getty

The first half proved entertaining as City moved the ball with pace thanks for a strong starting XI that included the likes of Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo and Reijnders.

Maresca made wholesale changes in the second half as the game slowed, while the heat and conditions also played a part.

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"It was so hot. I don't think I've ever played in these conditions," Nico González said.

"I've played in Spain for a couple of years and in the summer it was hot, but not like this. I think the idea is clear, we try to arrive to the wingers and then we have a lot of quality on the wing, so they can do 1 vs.1 all the time.

"I think the main idea is the same again, we want to win the ball back as quick as possible and have the ball. Then there's some things that change, but the main idea is the same."