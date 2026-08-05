Luís Figo joins calls for FIFA president Gianni Infantino to resign

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Portugal great Luís Figo has joined calls for FIFA president Gianni Infantino to step down over his failed plan to sell off the World Cup to private investors.

Figo, widely considered one of the best players of his generation with trophy-laden stints at Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, has joined a growing chorus of voices who want Infantino to resign.

On Tuesday, former Arsenal manager and current FIFA chief of global football development, distanced himself from Infantino's plan, which was blocked by FIFA confederations including UEFA, who threatened to boycott the World Cup if the plan went ahead.

In a scathing statement released on social media on Wednesday, Figo insisted the FIFA president remove himself from his post.

"Today I join others from across our game and call for Gianni Infantino to resign as FIFA President," Figo said.

Gianni Infantino and Luis Figo in 2016. Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

"Infantino has debased the office that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve.

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"He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, the vast majority of people who devote their lives to this sport and even, it would seem, the FIFA Peace Prize winner [Donald Trump].

"It is too late to save his dignity but it is not too late to save football. He should go. Now."

UEFA have also raised the prospect of legal action against Infantino over the plan, sources have told ESPN.

The English and the Welsh Football Associations are among the governing bodies who have withdrawn their support for Infantino.