Arsenal vs Real Betis LIVE: Latest updates from pre-season friendly

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Arsenal continue their pre-season preparations with a clash against Real Betis, and you can follow the updates live on ESPN.

The Gunners began their preparations for their upcoming campaign with a dominant win over Girona before traveling over from Spain to Ireland for Wednesday's clash.

The win over Girona featured a host of first-team players like Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz and Ricardo Calafiori, while youngsters like Ife Ibrahim and Marli Salmon also impressed in their runout.

While Mikel Arteta remains without a chunk of his first-team squad following their World Cup exertions, new siging Christos Tzolis impressed against Girona and scored on his first appearance for the club.

The north London side remain active in the transfer market, with Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães on the brink of joining the club for £75 million and their pursuit of Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid still ongoing.