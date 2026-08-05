Sources: Real Madrid, Vinícius making progress on new deal

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Progress was made in talks between Real Madrid and Vinícius Júnior's representatives over a new contract on Wednesday, sources have told ESPN, with the club making a latest, improved offer, and the player's camp now feeling optimistic about a renewal.

Speculation about the Brazil international's future has been mounting in recent weeks, with his current deal due to expire in June 2027, and Madrid open to a departure this summer if no agreement is reached on an extension.

A meeting took place on Wednesday attended by Madrid's director general José Ángel Sánchez, chief scout Juni Calafat, Vinícius' agent Frederico Pena and the player's advisor, Tata Soares, and sources told ESPN that discussions were positive.

On Monday -- the day Vinícius returned to training at Valdebebas after his post-World Cup break -- ESPN reported that in recent weeks, Madrid had submitted a new offer worth around €22 million ($25.4 million) per year.

On Wednesday, the club again increased their offer, sources said, without confirming the latest figure.

Previous offers had fallen well short of the players' demands of around €30 million ($34.6 million) per year.

The latest package had improved the forward's prospective wage packet and some variables, but had still not addressed a disagreement over image rights, a source said.

Vinícius currently earns around €17.5 million a year, and negotiations over a renewal had been stalled for months going into Wednesday's meeting.

ESPN has reported that some senior figures at Madrid have been open to the idea of a departure, while others -- such as Calafat -- have pushed for an agreement.

Arsenal have been interested in signing Vinícius and have been hopeful about the possibility of a deal.

While sources close to the player's camp have denied any contact with the Premier League champions, other sources said that conversations had taken place, including with coach Mikel Arteta.

ESPN's Rodrigo Faez and Alex Kirkland contributed to this report.