Bayer Leverkusen sign Spanish left back Gutiérrez from Napoli

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LEVERKUSEN, Germany -- Bayer Leverkusen signed Spanish left back Miguel Gutiérrez from Napoli, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Gutiérrez, a former Real Madrid academy player, signed a contract through June 2031, Leverkusen said in a statement.

Gutiérrez replaces compatriot Álex Grimaldo, who departed for Atlético Madrid, and will wear the No. 3 at Leverkusen. He made 36 competitive appearances for Napoli last season and helped the team finish second in Serie A after joining from Girona the season before.

"Gutiérrez is a technically gifted and attack-minded defender who fits into our team well. With him we've implemented a new, very dynamic element," Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. "Miguel is a superb footballer, our absolute top choice for this position."

Kicker magazine reported Leverkusen had agreed to pay Napoli €26 million ($30 million) for the player.