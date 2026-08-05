Wrexham make Preston captain Ben Whiteman 2nd summer signing

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Wrexham have signed midfielder Ben Whiteman from Preston on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Wednesday.

Whiteman, 30, captained Preston in the second-tier English Championship last season and registered two goals and five assists in 43 league appearances.

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He becomes Wrexham's second summer signing, following the arrival of defender Danny Imray from Crystal Palace, as the ambitious Welsh club looks to gain promotion to the Premier League.

"It's an amazing feeling to be here, I'm thrilled to sign for Wrexham," Whiteman said in a club statement. "I think any Championship player at this moment in time wants to join this Football Club.

"Wrexham is a Club that wants to get to the Premier League and so do I. So once the interest was there, it was really hard to ignore."

Whiteman progressed through Manchester United's academy before joining Sheffield United and moved on to Doncaster in 2018 before signing for Preston in 2021.

He made over 220 appearances for Preston during a five-and-a-half-year stay at Deepdale.

Wrexham, who achieved a record three-straight promotions under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, finished just outside the promotion playoffs last season.

"We're delighted to welcome Ben to the Football Club," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said.

"He's a very experienced Championship player, and we're looking forward to working with him in the coming seasons."

PA contributed to this report.