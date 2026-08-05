Mason Greenwood nets 1st Fenerbahce goal in Champions League qualifier

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Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood scored his first goal for Fenerbahce as the Turkish club claimed a 2-0 first-leg advantage over Sturm Graz in Champions League qualifying.

Greenwood, who joined Fenerbahce from Marseille this summer, started his first match for the club and struck on the stroke of halftime to add to Anderson Talisca's opener in the third qualifying round tie.

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The 24-year-old was withdrawn after 69 minutes, to be replaced by former Man United teammate Fred.

Greenwood appeared as a substitute in both legs of Fenerbahce's previous Champions League qualifying round win over Poland's Gornik Zabrze.

Mason Greenwood celebrates his first goal for Fenerbahce. Ferda Demir/Getty Images

Fenerbache, who finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last season, spend €39 million ($45.1m) to sign Greenwood from Marseille last month.

Greenwood spent two years at Marseille after a season on loan in Spain with Getafe since being frozen out at Manchester United, where he had been a top prospect.

Manchester United suspended Greenwood in 2022 after he was implicated in assaulting a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior before the case was dropped.

Sturm Graz, who hammered Hearts in the previous round, will have a mountain to climb in the second leg in Austria next week -- with Fenerbahce firm favourites to advance to the playoff round.

PA contributed to this report.