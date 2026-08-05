Everton sign midfielder Christian Nørgaard from Arsenal

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Everton have completed the signing of Denmark international Christian Nørgaard from Arsenal, the clubs announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has signed a two-year deal with Everton, joined Arsenal from Brentford last summer but was limited to just seven league starts in their title-winning campaign.

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"I felt I needed a change and to play a bigger football role," Nørgaard, Everton's fourth summer signing, said in a statement.

"When I spoke to David Moyes and others at the club involved in the transfer, I heard about the whole project and I was very intrigued. Coming here just makes that feeling even stronger.

Everton have completed the signing of Christian Nørgaard from Arsenal. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"Also, my past experience of playing against Everton: the whole atmosphere, the fans, is something I really look forward to experience as an Everton player. It's a big, big honour for me."

Confirmation of Nørgaard's move to Everton comes with ESPN reporting on Wednesday that Arsenal are close to sealing a deal to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães.

The two Premier League clubs have agreed the framework of a deal which will see the Brazilian midfielder move to the Emirates for a guaranteed fee of £75 million ($101m), sources told ESPN's Bruno Andrade.

Nørgaard previously spent six years at Brentford after joining from Serie A side Fiorentina. And he said that he spoke to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who spent time at Everton under their current boss David Moyes as a player, about the move to the Merseyside club.

"I spoke to him quite a lot about the potential move," Nørgaard said. "And he had only positive things to say about Everton and also David Moyes.

"He played for him for a long time and the whole experience he had as an Everton player seemed to me as if he had a fantastic time here and really also excelled as a player under David Moyes. Hopefully I can get the same feeling as an Everton player."

Asked about the Danish midfielder's departure following Arsenal's pre-season game against Betis, Arteta said: "He played a tremendous role for us. When I brought him here, I said that he could be our glue player -- an incredible capacity to bring people together, to keep the standards high.

"When he played, he had some really good moments as well, but I understand that to fulfil that role for a long period is not easy. He had a massive opportunity with a manager and a club that know really well and we wish him all the best and thank him."

PA contributed to this report.