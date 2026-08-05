Infantino given FIFA board's 'full support' but admits 'mistakes'

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FIFA said Wednesday it had apologized for errors made over Gianni Infantino's failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup and that senior staff in attendance at a summit held in Morocco "reaffirmed their full support" for his presidency.

World soccer's governing body attempted to present a unified front amid the turbulence caused by Infantino's controversial plans, with calls for him to step down.

In a statement, FIFA said secretary general Mattias Grafström and members of the management board in attendance at the meeting had given their support to the embattled president.