Socceroos star Awer Mabil switches Castellón for Melbourne City

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In one of the tidiest bits of business the A-League Men has seen in recent years, Melbourne City announced that they had signed Awer Mabil to a three-year deal on Thursday, luring him back from Europe and continuing the fine tradition of City football director Michael Petrillo pillaging Adelaide of its best and brightest.

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At just 30-years-old, the former Castellón flyer still has plenty left in the tank and, fresh off a World Cup, should immediately re-establish himself as one of the league's most potent attacking forces on the City flank -- providing service which will also ostensibly also aid in the development of Max Caputo and Medin Memeti, who shape as the other likely forwards in Aurelio Vidmar's XI.

After being one-and-done in finals football in two of the last three years, the signing of Mabil, the loan addition of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Rossetto, and the imminent arrival of Emiliano Marcondes should help City establish themselves as genuine championship contenders this season.

More to come...