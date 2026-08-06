Sandro Reyes sees young Philippines growing into ASEAN Championship

Philippines' hopes hanging by a thread as Thailand win three in a row (1:35)

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TARLAC, Philippines -- Philippines may have endured a narrow 1-0 defeat to Thailand on Tuesday, but midfielder Sandro Reyes believes that the performance showed the youth-laden squad taking an important step forward at the right time.

After an underwhelming loss against Myanmar and a come-from-behind win over ten-man Laos, the Filipinos finally went toe-to-toe with the tournament's record seven-time champions Thailand for most of the match -- before Waris Choolthong broke Philippines' hearts with an 84th-minute winner.

For Reyes, the result may have hurt, but the reaction from the squad was what mattered most.

"We played the game that we needed to," Reyes told ESPN.

"The important thing was to have a reaction -- for our fans, for ourselves, for the team -- because obviously what happened in our previous performances last week was unacceptable."

Despite the heartbreaking finish, Reyes felt the squad could leave New Clark City Stadium with their heads held high, knowing they are still alive in the tournament -- albeit on a lifeline.

"Today we can live with the result. We can live with our performance," Reyes said.

"We can look at ourselves in the mirror and say we gave everything and we played the way we had to."

The midfielder pointed to the team's mentality as the biggest area of growth.

After admitting Philippines perhaps had the wrong mentality in the early stages of the tournament, Reyes said the squad matured at the right time -- against one of Southeast Asia's perennial powerhouses.