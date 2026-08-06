Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool offered Real Madrid CB amid defensive woes

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have been offered a way to fix their woeful defensive depth, while Manchester United are looking at United States men's national team star Antonee Robinson.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

Trending rumors

Raúl Asencio made 18 starts for Real Madrid in LaLiga last season. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

- Liverpool are considering an approach for Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio, TEAMtalk reports. Liverpool have reportedly been contacted by the 23-year-old's representatives regarding a deal, but while they are open to a move and Madrid want to move him on, it is believed that Ascencio is keen to stay put at the Bernabéu to fight for his place in Jose Mourinho's squad, despite the coach informing him that he doesn't feature in his plans.

- Manchester United are considering a move for Fulham left back Antonee Robinson, talkSPORT reports. United have lined up the United States men's national team star as an alternative to Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall, who they will switch focus from if their planned £60 million offer is turned down. A move for Robinson is expected to require a much lower fee than what could be required to tempt Hall away from St. James' Park.

- Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Chelsea right back Malo Gusto, according to The Sun. The Ligue 1 club are believed to see the 23-year-old as a player to provide strong competition for starter Achraf Hakimi, but they have been informed that a deal would require an offer worth £75 million. PSG are said to be weighing up the move after manager Luis Enrique welcomed the idea, and it is said a deal could be possible with Chelsea required to offload players to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

- Nottingham Forest want to keep hold of attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White amid interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail. It is reported that the 26-year-old has been identified by the Bundesliga champions as a potential replacement for Michael Olise should he leave the Allianz Arena, while United could see him as a future successor to Bruno Fernandes. Gibbs-White remains contracted at the City Ground until 2028 after he penned new terms following an approach from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Arsenal are preparing a new offer for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, reports The Daily Mail. The north London club are said to have kept the 28-year-old on their radar throughout this summer. Despite Villa's hopes of securing him to a contract extension, they are now braced to receive an improved proposal from the Premier League champions after the previous one was below his £60 million transfer valuation. Konsa made 47 appearances across all competitions for Villa last season and he has also been linked with Liverpool.

ESPN sources

- Progress was made in talks between Real Madrid and Vinícius Júnior's representatives over a new contract on Wednesday, sources have told ESPN, with the club making a latest, improved offer, and the player's camp now feeling optimistic about a renewal. Read

- Franco Mastantuono is set to join Fiorentina from Real Madrid on a season-long loan, sources have told ESPN, with Madrid continuing to pay a proportion of the player's wages. Read

play 1:42 Could Folarin Balogun move to the Premier League?

Other rumors

- Real Madrid are set to complete the signing of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. (Marca)

- Barcelona are expecting to receive an offer for forward Ferran Torres from Paris Saint-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Nottingham Forest have emerged as frontrunners in the race for 18-year-old Grassrunners FC striker Abdoulaye Agbejoye, who has been compared to Erling Haaland. (The Sun)

- Trabzonspor are keen to reunite Al Hilal striker Darwin Nunez with Mohamed Salah. He is also on the radar of Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and MLS clubs. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is set to complete a loan move to Celta Vigo. (Daily Mail)

- Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to join Crystal Palace on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid are battling for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero. (Times)

- Everton are pushing to sign Celtic and Canada international right back Alistair Johnston. (TEAMtalk)

- Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani is set to undergo a medical ahead of a move to RB Leipzig on Thursday. He was previously linked with Barcelona. (Sky Germany)

- Inter Milan have dismissed a €40 million offer from Brentford for defender Aleksandar Stankovic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- AC Milan are exploring a €30 million move for AS Roma winger Matias Soule. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Everton could consider offloading winger Tyler Dibling if they find a replacement this summer. (Football Insider)