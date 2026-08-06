Matildas star Katrina Gorry hits 'pause' on soccer career

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Matildas midfielder Katrina Gorry has taken a break from soccer barely a year out from the Women's World Cup.

Gorry finished up at English club West Ham United in May and has been a free agent since. AAP understands Gorry, 33, had interest from hometown club Brisbane Roar, and other A-League Women clubs.

But the Queenslander released a statement on social media on Thursday instead confirming she would step away from soccer until 2027 to spend time with her family.

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"Some of the best chapters in life begin when you take a moment to pause," Gorry, who has two young children with her wife Clara, said in a statement on Instagram. "For now, I'm choosing family and embracing this next chapter with the people I love most.

"This isn't goodbye -- it's simply a pause. I'm already looking forward to returning to football in 2027 and doing everything I can to earn the chance to wear the green-and-gold again.

"Thank you to my teammates, coaches, clubs, partners and the incredible fans who have supported me throughout my journey. Your belief in me has meant more than you'll ever know.

"Thank you for respecting our family's privacy during this time. I'll see you back on the pitch in 2027."

The break from the sport means Gorry will miss Australia's friendly game against Germany in October, plus any potential action in the November-December window.

Gorry's absence will give other players the opportunity to press their case in midfield during that time.

The lack of club and national team soccer would clearly put the midfielder on the back foot in terms of pushing for selection for next year's World Cup to be held in Brazil between June 24 and July 25.

Gorry previously missed windows in May and June last year through personal leave but returned to the Matildas fold ahead of the 2026 Women's Asian Cup.

The midfielder has been a mainstay in recent years, especially since returning after her pregnancy in 2021, forming a dynamic partnership in midfield alongside Kyra Cooney-Cross.