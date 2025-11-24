A-League Women stocks up, stocks down: the "Bev-olution" begins, but ladder tells lies

As the A-League Women season continues on, and attempts are made to decipher the trends and read into ladder positions, every take must still be prefaced with some caveats.

Western United's hibernation has meant weekly byes for at least one of the teams. This, in turn, means that the A-League Women ladder isn't telling the full story. Exacerbating that is a much more positive reason, Melbourne City's run in the Asian Women's Champions League has meant they have missed the last two rounds of Dub action. Obviously, they and their opponents will make up these games.

But it makes determining who is actually off to a hot start this season and who is not all the more difficult. Can teams be fairly compared as title favourites when some have played four games and others have only played two? Sydney FC and Newcastle Jets currently occupy the top two spots, but would that still be the case if City had played their full complement of games?

Fans will have to wait until the ladder is a bit more even to truly gauge who is worth talking about in trophy conversations and who is enjoying a moment in the sun thanks to the lopsided schedule.

Stocks Up: There was a lot to like about Canberra's first win of the season. Michelle Heyman was scoring goals, Josie Aulicino continued to impress, and Bethany Gordon was influential. The trio came together to orchestrate Canberra's third and arguably best goal of the day. Aulicino was alive to a poor pass, played it to Heyman, whose quick touch got the ball in the path of Gordon to finish beyond Alyssa Dall'Oste.

Stocks Down: She didn't concede on the day but there was a moment in this game where Sally James had Canberra fans' hearts in their mouths. Off the set piece, James comes out but doesn't claim the ball, doesn't punch it out of danger's way, and gets caught in the between, flailing and flapping. She didn't get punished on this occasion but, four rounds in, James' uncertainly is becoming a pattern worth watching.

Stocks Up: Tiana Fuller was a bright spark for the Central Coast on an otherwise disappointing day for the Mariners. Her 45 minute shift in the second half saw her end the game with the most chances for the Mariners, recording three shots. She also got stuck in with a tackle, an intercept, and a block on her stats sheet.

Stocks Down: Since starting the season hot with a 3-0 victory over Adelaide United, the goals have dried right up for the Central Coast Mariners. They have failed to score in each of their last three games, including against the Sky Blues in Round 4. And while these losses have come against the competition's elite sides, the Mariners are no slouches. But they aren't testing their opponents frequently with only three shots on target from 12 attempts against Sydney.

Stocks Up: Melbourne Victory didn't lose this game through a lack of trying. They boasted the lion's share of possession -- 62% to 38% -- and had 18 shots to the Phoenix's five; the home team were much more accurate in their limited chances with four on target compared to Victory's two. The Melbourne side had more final third entries (67 to 34) and more penalty box entries (49 to 14) but could not make the back of the net ripple. The chances are there, which is minor consolation but certainly no reason to panic.

Stocks Down: Wellington made the most of their limited chances, and Victory's fullbacks will be wishing they did a little bit more to prevent Pia Vlok from netting the game's only goal. Alana Jancevski wasn't particularly urgent in her attempt to shut down Manaia Elliott on the right wing, and Zoe McMeeken was caught flat-footed as the ball flashed across the face of goal, with Vlok reacting quicker and side-footing it in.

Stocks up: Another week, another milestone game and milestone game-winner. This time around it was Newcastle Jets stalwart Lauren Allan. Her lone goal was a looping header where she ghosted the Western Sydney defence after a failed clearance. And in what was her 100th appearance for the club from the Hunter, she secured her team the three points which saw them end the round in second position on the ladder.

Stocks down: The Jets are having one of their more impressive starts to an A-League season. They're currently undefeated with two wins and a draw but these wins have come against teams who aren't exactly lighting the league on fire at the moment. To solidify this positive start, the Jets will need to continue earning points against stiffer opposition.

Stocks Up: Tijan McKenna put in a lot of work in what was a disappointing game for Perth Glory. The midfielder had the most touches of any of her teammates and was industrious defensively. She logged three clearances, four tackles, two blocks, and two intercepts.