A-League stocks up, stocks down: Stajcic's passionate plea for unity

In any normal Sydney Derby post-match analysis, there would have been an obvious list of talking points from Western Sydney Wanderers' 1-0 win over top-of-the-table Sydney FC -- their first victory over their rivals since 2023, in front of 21,258 fans at CommBank Stadium.

You could have started with the relentlessness in the Wanderers' performance, or Alou Kuol's first goal for the club. You could have focused on Anthony Pantazopoulos' colossal display at center back, another step in his rise towards Socceroos contention.

But it was what happened after full time that defined the night.

When ESPN asked Alen Stajcic how significant the win was for the fans, the Wanderers boss delivered a remarkable six-minute plea for Australian football to unite and stop being so negative.

He challenged the game's internal divisions, questioned why the sport "puts itself down" more than any other, and urged everyone to celebrate nights like Saturday -- evidence of what an "amazing product" the A-League is.

Stajcic contrasted the A-League's culture with the NRL's relentless, positive self-promotion, lamenting how the code is "like two seagulls fighting over one chip."

"I'm sick of it. I want to celebrate nights like tonight," he said. "The Matildas are in the top few in the world. The Socceroos made the [World Cup] Round of 16. Twenty-thousand people came to watch an amazing spectacle and sing their hearts out. At some point you've got to be grateful and celebrate the good parts of your game, while at the same time trying to improve other parts.

"I'm grateful to everyone who came out tonight."

Stocks Up: Goalkeeper Joshua Smits was a positive for Adelaide in their 2-1 loss to Wellington, producing a string of important saves to keep the Reds alive -- the standout a superb tip over the bar from Carlo Armiento. The biggest bright spot was the club's young core. Joey Garuccio, 19, scored with his first touch, timing his run perfectly to beat the Nix high line. Fellow 19-year-old Ethan Alagich impressed again, assisting Garuccio and nearly scoring from inside his own half with an audacious lob. Yaya Dukuly, 22, was lively throughout and forced a brilliant late stop from Josh Oluwayemi late on.

Stocks Down: Adelaide's away woes continue, with the Reds losing all three matches on the road this season and looking a shadow of the side that thrashed Melbourne City 4-1 last week. They only began playing with urgency once 2-0 down, and spent much of the match passing the ball in their own half and inviting Wellington's press. Craig Goodwin again looked far less effective in a central role compared to his familiar position on the wing. The absence of Dylan Pierias -- suspended after last week's red card -- was also felt, with Adelaide lacking his ball progression and directness.

Stocks Up: Auckland may have fallen to a shock 2-1 defeat to the Jets, but there were still bright spots in their first loss of the campaign. Jesse Randall found himself clean in on goal three times and, on another night, could easily have walked away with a hat trick. English striker Sam Cosgrove was excellent as the focal point up front, dominating physically and linking play superbly -- his cushioned header set up Louis Verstraete's thunderous equalizer, and he should have had a second assist when Randall later hit the crossbar.

Stocks Down: Auckland's upset loss was largely self-inflicted. Despite producing 26 shots, they failed to convert their dominance, with Randall's missed one-on-ones highlighting the issue: chances don't matter if they aren't taken. "That's their job -- to score goals," Black Knights boss Steve Corica said bluntly. A normally reliable defense was also exposed twice. Corica noted they knew Newcastle would come out of the blocks quickly and called it "disappointing" that his side didn't manage a situation they had specifically prepared for. It was a rare off-day at both ends -- and one Auckland will feel they should never have lost.

Stocks Up: Brisbane's revival under Michael Valkanis is showing no signs of slowing, with their 1-0 win over Victory lifting the Roar to second in the A-League table. The Roar took the lead in the third minute with Sam Klein's brilliant, first-time finish. The early goal provided the perfect platform for Valkanis' side to display the defensive steel that has defined their recent wins, as they recorded a fourth clean sheet in seven. They were aided by goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis, who produced two standout saves. For a team that couldn't buy a home win last season, they are now unbeaten at Suncorp in 2025-26, with crowds climbing.

Stocks Down: Although another clean sheet is further evidence of Brisbane's new-found defensive resolve under Valkanis, their approach again flirted with gamesmanship. While Victory finished with twice as many fouls, the Roar were guilty of slowing the game down, a tactic that frustrated their opponents. Valkanis won't mind, and would argue the mental battle is all part of it, however it's a style unlikely to win over neutrals. After Klein's early strike, Brisbane created little, relying on Bouzanis to preserve the lead. Six goals in seven games also raises questions about their ceiling. And a poor Suncorp pitch didn't help an ugly contest.

Stocks Up: In what is becoming a theme of the Mariners' season, Andrew Redmayne again proved the difference, his heroics salvaging a 0-0 draw with Melbourne City. The 36-year-old made five saves against the reigning champions -- twice denying Takeshi Kanamori in the first half. Lucas Mauragis impressed down the left, repeatedly driving forward, with one cross creating what should have been a certain goal for Sabit Ngor, who had strayed offside. While the match lacked spark, Warren Moon's young side showed real resolve and defensive organization, earning a valuable point ahead of next week's clash with league leaders Sydney FC.

Stocks Down: Despite a valuable point, the Mariners -- who have managed just six goals in seven games -- again offered little threat in the final third, finishing with only three shots. Promising transitions fizzled out through slow ball movement, and Ngor's needless offside for what should have been a simple tap-in underlined their need for a proven striker. A season-low crowd of 3,127 saw a match short on entertainment, and goals will be essential if that number is going to rise. Captain Nathan Paull limped off in the second half, leaving Moon with a defensive headache ahead of Sydney's visit.

Stocks Up: There wasn't much to celebrate for Macarthur in their flat 2-0 home loss to Perth -- a game they looked tired in after playing in Asia midweek -- but they at least controlled possession, with 58%. Filip Kurto made several decent stops -- including a sharp save from Tom Lawrence's free kick -- which kept the Bulls in the game until Perth's second half opener. They remain top of their AFC Champions League Two group, a reminder that this squad is capable of far better than recent domestic results suggest.

Stocks Down: Macarthur's poor domestic start continued against Perth -- a defeat that leaves the Bulls ninth on the table, well below expectations for a side with one of the league's stronger squads. Despite dominating possession, they produced only two shots on target and rarely looked like scoring. Mile Sterjovski is juggling Asian commitments, but with just three goals in six league games, Macarthur's blunt attack has become impossible to ignore. Perth could easily have added more, with Lawrence striking the post in the first half and threatening throughout.

Stocks Up: A 0-0 draw away at Central Coast wasn't the worst outcome for City given their brutal schedule, coming just four days after beating Johor Darul Ta'zim in the AFC Champions League Elite. Aurelio Vidmar's side were without Mathew Leckie and Nathaniel Atkinson, yet still controlled the match with 14 shots to the Mariners' three and generated 1.54 xG compared to the hosts' 0.55. Andrew Nabbout and Aziz Behich both started for consecutive weeks and completed 90 minutes after recently returning from injury. Nabbout was unlucky not to grab a late winner, his close-range finish narrowly ruled offside.

Stocks Down: Despite their domination, City lacked a cutting edge. Their 14 shots produced few genuine chances, and even Nabbout's late near winner came from a scrappy deflection. For all the injuries and the brutal ACL schedule, they were still far stronger on paper than the Mariners but couldn't break down an inexperienced side who were predicted by many fans and pundits to finish last this season.

Stocks Up: The return of Socceroos winger Nishan Velupillay -- his first appearance of the season in an 18-minute cameo off the bench -- was the only positive in Victory's 1-0 loss to Brisbane. For a side that has looked completely devoid of attacking confidence all campaign -- scoring just four goals in seven -- Arthur Diles will be praying he can get a tune out of Velupillay. At his best, Velupillay, 24, is one of the league's most dangerous players. His pace and directness could offer an attacking solution for a team desperately crying out for goals.

Stocks Down: Three straight losses, all without scoring, underline how deep Victory's issues run. Diles insists performances have been "fine" and it will "turn" -- a strange message from last season's Grand Finalists, who with each scoreless loss, look increasingly bereft of confidence. Poor recruitment by Victory in the offseason hasn't helped Dilies, but he should still be getting far more out of a decent squad. Diles says his team will "fight" -- but under mounting pressure, he could be fighting to keep his job. A last-minute red card to Denis Genreau compounded another miserable night for the club.

Stocks Up: Newcastle's 2-1 away win over previously unbeaten Auckland FC was the upset of the season and the most impressive performance of the Mark Milligan era. In torrential rain, 18-year-old Will Dobson stole the show -- scoring his maiden A-League goal inside three minutes before sliding a brilliant pass in behind for Lachlan Rose to bury the winner. For a young squad that has struggled for consistency, beating last year's Premiers was the kind of result that can shift belief. Milligan said the "big focus" wasn't their attack, but the "accountability" to hold a lead after recent collapses.

Stocks Down: Despite the shock victory, several familiar issues resurfaced, particularly in defense. Newcastle were out-shot 26-17 and rode their luck for long stretches, with the aforementioned Randall squandering three one-on-ones and James Delianov needing to make multiple excellent saves to preserve the lead. The Jets' build-up also remained loose in patches -- another recurrent theme this season -- and they created few clear chances outside the two goals.

Stocks Up: Perth's 2-0 win over Macarthur was arguably their most complete of the season, securing back-to-back away wins for the first time since 2021, further strengthening interim manager Adam Griffiths' credentials for the full-time role. Welsh striker Lawrence looks to be a brilliant signing -- unlucky to rattle the post early, then leading a brilliant counterattack for Perth's opener, squaring for Nicholas Pennington to score his first A-League goal. Perth consistently created the better chances and could have been out of sight before Charbel Shamoon sealed it late with a beautiful strike from outside the box.

Stocks Down: It feels harsh to criticise Perth after back-to-back wins, but one concern lingers: Adam Taggart's goal drought. The Socceroos striker -- capped 21 times and hoping to push for Tony Popovic's World Cup squad -- hasn't scored since Round 1, his only goal of the campaign. His work rate and leadership remain valuable, but for a forward of his pedigree, five straight games without a goal will frustrate him.

Stocks Up: Sydney's defense was rock-solid for most of their 1-0 derby defeat, aside from one costly lapse from Marcel Tisserand. He and center back partner Alex Grant handled a barrage of crosses and set pieces with relative ease, while Harrison Devenish-Meares produced several sharp saves and continued his strong start to the season. Ufuk Talay said the goalkeeper has "grown every game," crediting the stabilising influence of Tisserand and Grant in front of him. Joe Lolley remained Sydney's most dangerous outlet, with nearly every chance running through him. Persistent double- and even triple-teaming from the Wanderers limited his usual impact.

Stocks Down: Sydney were lifeless in the first half and only began creating chances after the Wanderers took the lead -- a reactionary approach that frustrated Talay. He said the difference wasn't "quality of opposition" but Wanderers' greater "hunger and desire" in duels and second balls, noting some of Sydney's foreigners and younger players hadn't played in a Sydney Derby. Sydney again leaned far too heavily on Lolley, who was tired by full-time, while Peru international Piero Quispe remains scoreless in six games and looks short of confidence. Right now, Sydney's attack still feels worryingly one-dimensional.

Stocks Up: Wellington snapped their two-game losing streak with a much-improved 2-1 win over Adelaide, sealed by Alex Rufer's close-range finish and Ramy Najjarine's penalty. Despite criticism of Giancarlo Italiano's high line, the Nix pressed superbly and dominated key moments, finishing with nine shots on target to Adelaide's two. Armiento was dangerous and denied twice by strong Smits saves, while Oluwayemi continued his impressive form with a crucial late stop on Dukuly. After a slow start to the season, Italiano said the squad spent time with the Yellow Fever during the week, who celebrated in trademark shirts-off fashion.

Stocks Down: Although Wellington claimed an important win, it came with familiar defensive concerns. Their much-discussed high line was exposed again for Garuccio's goal, with a simple Alagich pass slicing them open -- extending the Nix's run to 18 games without a clean sheet. With Auckland away next week -- the same side who dismantled that structure last time -- it's a warning sign and points to work needed on the training ground. Italiano alluded to it, saying the Nix are yet to "play for 90 minutes." While Wellington scored twice, both came from set pieces; open-play finishing remains problematic.

Stocks Up: Wanderers' 1-0 win over Sydney FC was their first Sydney Derby victory in six meetings and fully deserved. Kuol's 51st-minute winner -- his first for the club -- would have stolen the headlines if not for Stajcic's comments post-match. Kuol told ESPN he was ecstatic to "finally score" at home, while the Wanderers boss praised him as a "unique" player with a "very high" ceiling. Pantazopoulos was immense at the back and his long throw created the goal. After five winless games, they have now won two straight and appear to be gelling into a tough, disciplined side.

Stocks Down: Finding a criticism in an impressive Sydney Derby win over top-of-the-table Sydney FC -- a match the Wanderers dominated and dictated with real hunger -- will no doubt frustrate Stajcic, who urged the media post-game to celebrate performances like this rather than feed the "fighting" and negativity in Australian football. But two injury concerns did emerge: Socceroos fullback Alex Gersbach, one of Wanderers' most consistent players this season, was forced off with a hamstring issue, while Kuol was also pulled off the field with a "knock," telling ESPN he felt a groin problem shortly after scoring.

Stocks Up: It was a round dominated by young, uncapped Australian center backs. Wanderers' Anthony Pantazopoulos, 22, delivered a man-of-the-match Sydney Derby display -- shutting down Lolley, winning duels all night and later switching seamlessly to left back. His long throw is a weapon, and his case for Socceroos selection is growing. In Brisbane, Lucas Herrington, 18, continued his breakout season. The MLS-bound defender helped the Roar secure a fourth clean sheet against Victory, again showing maturity beyond his years. There likely won't be room for both in Popovic's World Cup squad, but one could force his way in.

Stocks Down: Al Hassan Toure, fresh from his first Socceroos cap this month, had a quiet Sydney Derby and looked frustrated when Talay hooked him off in the 53rd minute. Paul Okon-Engstler -- also debuted by Popovic in November -- had his least effective outing of the season. Outmuscled by the Wanderers' midfield, Okon-Engstler was subbed off in the 66th minute -- the first time he hasn't played 90 this season. Denis Genreau, capped six times, saw red late for a reckless and needless challenge, a suspension that comes at the worst possible time as he pushes to stay in Popovic's plans.

