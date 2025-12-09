A-League Women stocks up, stocks down: Canberra ends Victory hoodoo

It's been written about a few times already this season so forgive the repetition, but it truly is crazy how out of whack the current A-League Women standings are.

Melbourne City played their first league game in basically a month in their 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix. Brisbane Roar hadn't played in three when they travelled to Adelaide and beat the Reds.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory were the only teams to play last weekend after every other match got postponed for the international break. The lopsidedness of the ladder shouldn't have been allowed to get this severe.

- A-League Women table: Melby Victory on top, Glory last

- Sam Kerr's Chelsea lined up to face A-League Women All Stars

- Lordanic: Matildas defeat New Zealand, but all eyes were on Sam Kerr

Stocks Up: After plenty of shots and close chances, Erin Healy finally got the goal she was after. In the 50th minute, it was a much-needed equaliser to keep her Adelaide United side in the game and it was a beauty. She was teed up right on the edge of the box and was able to beat two defenders and the Roar goalkeeper. While the Reds didn't go on to win, this first goal is a positive sign for the rest of the season.

Stocks Down: Healy was undeniably the bright spark for the Reds up top, but her teammates weren't nearly as involved in the play. Healy lead the way with four shots for the game. Only Carina Rossi and Emily Condon also registered a shot. Fiona Worts and Chelsie Dawber were particularly quiet. Adelaide are at their best when they're firing on multiple cylinders, and this was not the case against the Roar.

Stocks Up: Tell us if you've heard this one before: Bente Jansen is really good at football. The Dutchwoman notched a brace in the Roar's 3-1 win over Adelaide. Her first was a header which was assisted by Sharn Freier. Again. Her second, was a solo run which was saved initially before she buried the rebound. Is it too early to say she's looking like a Julie Dolan Medal favourite?

Stocks Down: Tameka Yallop's hamstrings aren't exactly being team players at the moment. Having only just returned to the Matildas setup following a hamstring injury, she looked through on goal in the 38th minute against Adelaide. She pulled up short, grabbed the back of her leg, and had a look of defeated frustration on her face. Hopefully the reaction doesn't match the actual injury, but it's bad news for the Roar and for the Matildas if the 34-year-old is on the sidelines for an extended period again.

Stocks Up: Canberra's first win against Melbourne Victory since 2017 was a story of own goals and gnarly deflections. But there was one goal that stood out from the rest and that was Sasha Grove's effort from just inside the box. She was able to take a touch, adjust, and then shoot it in off the post. When luck's on your side, everything comes off.

Canberra earned a first win over Melbourne Victory since 2017, while Adelaide United couldn't keep pace with Brisbane Roar. ESPN/Getty Images

Stocks Down: There isn't much to complain about when the chips fall your way and you earn a strong win against a contender. Michelle Heyman must have been feeling frustrated as none of her game-high five shots found the back of the net. Two saves and two blocks prevented the league's greatest-ever goal-scorer from adding to her tally. Luckily, her goals weren't really required.

Stocks Up: The Mariners' title defence had not been going to plan at all, so this derby result was just what the doctor ordered. The win was all thanks to generation next: Annalise Rasmussen, 20, scored Central Coast's first two goals, Eliza Familton, 17, had a goal and assist on debut. Peta Trimis, 19, and Tamar Levin, 21, also got in on the act with an assist and goal respectively. Isabel Gomez had an assist and was the "outlier" age-wise at 23 years old.

Stocks Down: There are some concerns for goalkeeper Sarah Langman after she went down with what looked like a knee injury. She tried to play on but was later subbed out of the game. It would be a huge blow for last year's goalkeeper of the year and the Mariners.

Stocks Up: Has anyone called the centre back pairing of Rebekah Stott and Taylor Otto "Stotto" yet? If so, well done. If not, consider this the first official recording of the nickname. The pair were crucial in City's lone goal in this game with Otto heading the ball in the direction of an unmarked Stott to head home. Their celebration was joyous.

Stocks Down: City got the win, and they got the clean sheet, and they remain undefeated in the league ... but there is something so un-City-like about a singular shot on target. Again, they scored off that single shot. It's the most efficient football. But it feels wrong. Holly McNamara was the only forward in blue to record a shot. The other two came from the team's centre backs. The attacking talent is so obviously there but it was not firing in this game.

Stocks Up: Melbourne Victory know how to score goals and keep clean sheets as evidenced by their 3-0 win against cellar dwellers Perth Glory. Kennedy White continues to be one of the standout recruits league-wide, while Sofia Sakalis and Rhianna Pollicina added a goal each to round out a comprehensive win.

Stocks Down: And while Victory know how to win, they also aren't very consistent as shown by their 3-1 loss to Canberra a week later. While deflections and own goals played a role in the loss, they couldn't find their way back into the contest. Victory's season is currently evenly poised with three wins and three defeats, and in their last four games they've traded wins and losses. This inconsistency isn't the mark of a championship team.

Stocks up: Alexis Collins' work in the Jets only goal was impressive. The 17-year-old was initially bumped off the ball but harried her opponent to win back possession. Her through-ball for Lauren Allan was beautifully timed and weighted, and the Newcastle stalwart made no mistake.

Stocks down: Defensively, the Jets got sliced open time and time again. They failed to deal with long balls, their clearances weren't good, and their marking left a bit to be desired. The Mariners were allowed to capitalise time and time again leading to the blowout score line.

Stocks Up: Sometimes bye weeks are ill timed. Other times, byes can offer a reprieve. For Perth Glory, this bye week is a great opportunity to practice goalscoring because...

Stocks Down: The team's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Melbourne Victory last weekend was their third straight game without a goal. They're struggling to score and struggling not to concede. It's fair to say it hasn't been the Glory's season so far.

Stocks Up: It's not often that Sydney derbies are even affairs, and it's even less often that the Wanderers are the dominant side. But they were in this edition and Sydney FC goalkeeper Tiahna Robertson was ready for the challenge. She denied Amy Harrison and Yuan Cong, and stopped Talia Younis in the 80th minute and Allyssa Ng-Saad in the 90th minute.

Stocks Down: Sydney's best chance of the game from one of their best, most experienced player. Nine times out of 10, Mackenzie Hawkesby would bury the shot in the 55th minute where she was completely alone and 12 yards out. It was a disappointing miss from a player who would expect better from herself as well.

Stocks Up: The Phoenix will be gutted with how this game panned out. They had so many chances. Sabitra Bhandari and Brooke Nunn were the chief attackers for Wellington with the latter hitting the woodwork in what would have been a great goal. Malena Mieres was up to the task in the City goal, denying Manaia Elliott, Pia Vlok, and Nunn. The chances are there, and the conversion shouldn't be too far away.

Stocks Down: Part of how gutting this result will be for Wellington is that they should have come away from Melbourne with at least a point, but the Nix's defending on the City goal was poor. Stott was allowed to lurk in the six-yard box completely unmarked and had all the time and space in the world to stoop down and head home the winner.

Stocks Up: Chinese international Yuan Cong was very impressive on debut for Western Sydney. The 25-year-old generated six shots, with one on target, for the Wanderers and was a constant threat up top. Of note, she had a couple of headed efforts that will make her a threat from set pieces. Goals shouldn't be too far away for Cong.

Stocks Down: As impressive as the Wanderers were, they probably should have scored in this game, and they'll be disappointed they didn't. Western Sydney out-shot Sydney 18 to 13, had 88 final third entries to the Sky Blues' 53 and 40 penalty box entries to 22. It's not often that the Wanderers are the better side in a Sydney derby, so they'll be disappointed they don't have more to show for it.

Get the best out of the best time in sport. View markets at TAB, We're On.