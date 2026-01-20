A-League Stocks up, stocks down: Wanderers had to sack Stajcic

Open Extended Reactions

For under-fire football managers, there is an inevitable moment -- unless results turn -- when explanations stop landing and patience at boardroom level runs out.

For Western Sydney Wanderers manager Alen Stajcic, that moment arrived on Tuesday, with News Corp reporting that the 52-year-old has been sacked by the club.

Stajcic's departure came less than 72 hours after Saturday's 2-1 home loss to the Newcastle Jets -- a performance that, in isolation, offered some cover. Wanderers created enough chances to avoid defeat and, with sharper finishing, could easily have won the game.

A neutral tuning in for the first time this season might have sided with Stajcic's post-match assessment that his team "controlled the game" and were undone by poor finishing. But, in reality, it was another Wanderers performance defined by a toothless attack -- a snapshot of a season that has steadily unraveled.

This is a Wanderers side that has scored just 10 goals in 13 matches, that sits anchored to the bottom of the ladder, and is struggling to connect with its fan base -- underlined by a crowd of just 5,243 at CommBank Stadium. Saturday was not an isolated night -- it was part of a broader pattern of inadequacy.

For a club that boasts an Asian Champions League title, is based in one of Australian football's richest talent-producing regions, and considers itself among the A-League's biggest institutions, that record is simply not good enough -- particularly given the quality within the squad. This is not a group devoid of experience or attacking options. It is a side underperforming relative to its resources.

Stajcic remained consistent in front of the media throughout the season, delivering thoughtful press conferences, pushing back against talk of crisis or perceived pressure, even offering impassioned pleas for unity and positivity within Australian football.

Ultimately, the clarity of such messages only carries so far when poor results become the norm. Stajcic's sacking was inevitable -- and completely justified.

Stocks Up: In one of the best Original Rivalry clashes in recent memory, Adelaide delivered the kind of late, chaotic win that can galvanize a season in front of a near-capacity home crowd. Craig Goodwin stepped up with a trademark big-game performance, opening the scoring after a superb solo run and composed finish following a pass from Jonny Yull, before later striking the post. Yet it was Ryan Kitto who had the final say -- seeing one goal ruled out before producing a remarkable 97th-minute header from a tight angle to seal a famous win.

Stocks Down: Despite a thrilling win, Adelaide were, at best, even on the balance of play with Victory, who finished with the higher expected goals (xG), with 1.73 to the hosts' 1.57. Victory will feel robbed after having a late goal ruled out by VAR -- a contentious call that would have seen them lead heading into stoppage time. Adelaide was also undone by a costly error from goalkeeper Josh Smits, who spilled a regulation save into the path of Matthew Grimaldi for a tap in. The late winner papered over a performance that still raised questions.

Stocks Up: Despite suffering their first away defeat of the season in Friday night's 2-1 loss to Melbourne City, Auckland again showed why they sit atop the competition. The visitors led at half-time after Lachlan Brook's smart finish -- his sixth goal of the season -- following a beautifully weighted slide-rule pass from Jesse Randall. Auckland could have been further ahead at the break, with Randall -- electric throughout -- forcing a sharp save from Patrick Beach and rattling the crossbar from a corner. Finishing with more shots and a higher xG, the Black Knights were unlucky to leave empty-handed.

Stocks Down: For all their first half control, Auckland's inability to convert chances proved costly. After the break, City lifted the tempo and seized momentum, when a VAR-awarded penalty opened the door for a comeback. A second goal 11 minutes later completed the turnaround. While losing away to last season's champions is no cause for alarm, it was a reminder of how fine the margins are against elite opposition. Compounding head coach Steve Corica's frustration was another injury setback for captain Hiroki Sakai, who was withdrawn in the first half with a potential hamstring recurrence.

Stocks Up: Brisbane snapped a three-match losing run with a composed 2-1 comeback win away to Perth Glory, reminding the competition they remain firmly in the conversation for silverware. Even without influential captain Jay O'Shea in midfield, the Roar created the better chances, generating 2.25 xG from 22 shots compared to Perth's 1.26 from nine. Chris Long's calm penalty steadied the contest before man of the match Sam Klein left his mark, first testing Matt Sutton from range before sealing the win with a superb, looping header.

Stocks Down: An away win in Perth is always a positive result in the A-League, but Brisbane showed signs of the defensive fragility that has crept into their performances recently. Glory exploited space in transition, with Adam Taggart slipping between the Roar's center backs and scoring with ease. Despite controlling large periods, goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis was required to make four saves. Ten of Brisbane's 13 goals conceded have now come in their past six matches -- a stark contrast to the defensive solidity that defined their early season.

Stocks Up: In a season where ongoing off-field turbulence has threatened to derail their campaign, Central Coast continue to stay competitive -- largely thanks to goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne. The veteran produced another standout performance in the 1-1 draw with Macarthur, making seven saves, including a crucial early double stop, to secure a valuable point. The emergence of Sabit Ngor has been another major positive, with his composed second-half equalizer his third goal in five games.

Stocks Down: Despite the point, the Mariners again leaned heavily on last-ditch defending and goalkeeping to survive. They were outshot 27 to 10, conceded 63% possession, and spent long stretches pinned in their own half, particularly during the first half. While head coach Warren Moon will point to resilience as a positive, the lack of creativity and goals -- just 16 in 13 games -- remains concerning. Level on points with last-placed Western Sydney, a battle to avoid the wooden spoon currently looks more realistic than a late finals push

Stocks Up: Macarthur carved out numerous scoring opportunities in a frustrating 1-1 draw with the Mariners, a performance made more impressive by the rain-soaked Gosford surface. Socceroos striker Mitchell Duke marked his debut with a clever backheel assist for Luke Vickery, who finished superbly. Mile Sterjovski said his side "dominated" and had "enough chances" to win, after registering 27 shots and 2.98 xG. With finishing an ongoing issue, Duke's arrival could prove significant.

Stocks Down: For all their dominance, the same problem continues to undermine Macarthur -- an inability to be ruthless in front of goal. Against a Mariners side coming off a 3-0 loss to Perth and dealing with significant off-field issues, the Bulls, who boast one of the deepest squads in the competition, should really be winning this sort of game at a canter. Instead, familiar wastefulness crept in again. If Sterjovski's side is to seriously contend for a trophy come finals, an ability to finish opponents off will need to be developed.

Stocks Up: In a heavyweight clash between last season's champions and premiers, City were under real pressure at half-time, trailing Auckland 1-0 after being outplayed. Whatever head coach Aurelio Vidmar said at the break worked, as City emerged a different side in the second half. Max Caputo drew them level from the spot before Medin Memeti sealed the comeback with a simple finish after a superb cross from Aziz Behich. City's Socceroos core proved decisive, with Behich, Andrew Nabbout and Nathaniel Atkinson all influential as City finished with a statement comeback win against the league leaders.

Stocks Down: This was the kind of comeback win often cited as evidence of a championship mentality -- and one managers frequently point to at the end of a successful season as key. Yet, it again highlighted Melbourne City's underperforming attack. Despite scoring twice, City generated just 0.90 xG and relied on a penalty and a close-range finish. With 14 goals from 14 matches, greater attacking output is required to challenge for the title.

Stocks Up: In a painful defeat decided deep into stoppage time, Victory produced a performance that, on most nights, would have delivered at least one point. Arthur Diles' side levelled through Grimaldi, before he appeared to snatch a dramatic winner as injury time approached -- only for VAR to intervene, deeming Keegan Jelacic offside an obstructing goalkeeper Smits from saving a strike he would never have gotten near. Victory finished with the higher xG, with Juan Mata again dictating play.

Stocks Down: Still raw after the loss, Diles labelled the "incompetency" in the referees' decision to disallow his side's late goal. While the frustration was understandable, Victory also played their part in the defeat. They failed defend a last-minute cross from Juan Muñiz, allowing Kitto to head home the winner, and were exposed earlier by Goodwin. Two straight losses suggest Victory's midseason revival has stalled, leaving them ninth.

Stocks Up: The Jets' 2-1 away win over Wanderers was their fifth in six, lifting the competition's form side into third. Tasked with leading an inexperienced group, head coach Mark Milligan is seeing progress and growing belief every week. Eli Adams added another sublime free kick to his highlight reel, after earlier setting up Joe Shaughnessy's opener. James Delianov made five saves including one late to seal the victory, while Max Burgess, playing as the Jets deep lying midfielder brought control. Milligan said his side is "building to something bigger," and a finals spot looks increasingly likely.

Stocks Down: Despite recording a club-record fifth-straight away win, the Jets flirted with danger. Milligan admitted his side were never comfortable against the cellar-dwellers, who finished with a higher xG (2.0 to 1.88). Poor finishing from Barbarouses and excellent work from Delianov ultimately preserved the result. There was also concern with Adams, substituted shortly after scoring.

Stocks Up: Despite a 2-1 loss to Brisbane, Adam Griffiths' reinvigorated Glory outfit again showed they are capable of troubling anyone in the A-League. Taggart opened the scoring with a clinical finish and now has two goals in two games -- signalling that the Glory's talismanic striker is now back in form. A crowd of almost 13,000 created an electric atmosphere at HBF Park, a positive sign for both Perth and the league as momentum continues to build at the club.

Stocks Down: While the performance was competitive, Glory were outplayed by Brisbane and deservedly went home empty-handed. After taking an early lead, the expectation was that Glory would build momentum, yet it was the Roar who lifted the intensity. A harsh VAR-awarded penalty in the first half ultimately swung the contest, before Roar sealed the win with an early second half goal. Perth have clearly improved under Griffiths, but four losses in their past six is a worrying trend. The Glory coach later conceded his side lost "focus" at key moments for both goals, which proved costly.

Stocks Up: In a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Wellington, Sydney at least kept running after being reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute. They did control possession (68%), yet rarely looked like scoring on a rain-soaked Allianz Stadium pitch, with both sides slipping on the recently re-laid surface. On a tough night for the club, left back Ben Garuccio stood out. He registered two decent efforts on goal and made several marauding runs down the flank. Signed from Western United, Garuccio -- praised by Ufuk Talay post-match -- has now rightfully claimed the role from Joel King.

Stocks Down: This match was a major missed opportunity for Sydney FC, who would have gone top with a win. The Sky Blues were badly impacted by Rhys Youlley's red card just before half-time -- a needless, studs-up challenge that left his side chasing shadows. Even before the dismissal, Sydney was trailing after a heavily deflected free kick from Carlo Armiento, before Wellington added a second after the break. Talay said his side "dominated" most facets, but beyond a Tiago Quintal chance and a Corey Hollman effort cleared off the line, too many of Sydney's 12 shots were speculative.

Stocks Up: Wellington outplayed and outmuscled Sydney FC in a commanding 2-0 away win, looking the hungrier side in tough, windy conditions. Head coach Giancarlo Italiano's insistence on maintaining a high defensive line paid dividends, with the Nix repeatedly catching the hosts offside and disrupting their rhythm. Armiento, a constant threat, opened the scoring with a free kick that took a wicked deflection, before Isaac Hughes sealed the result by nodding home from an Alex Rufer cross. While several Phoenix players impressed, goalkeeper Eamonn McCarron, 18, was exceptional, producing three saves to secure the clean sheet.

Stocks Down: Criticising an away win over one of the league's favourites may feel harsh, but Wellington was far from perfect. Despite playing with an extra man for more than half the contest, the Nix finished with just 32% possession and posted a lower xG than Sydney (1.28 to 1.44). After the red card, they were wasteful in promising situations, with Corban Piper passing up multiple opportunities to put the game to bed. While the victory leaves Wellington just two points outside the top six, the performance underlined that Italiano's side remains a work in progress.

Stocks Up: Despite a fourth loss in five, there were signs of life in Wanderers' response after falling 2-0 behind against Newcastle. The hosts finished strongly and were rewarded when Awan Lual, 19, scored his first A-League goal to briefly spark belief. Buoyed by the strike, Lual was unlucky not to equalise minutes later, denied by a sharp save from Delianov. Anthony Pantazopoulos also stood out again in an otherwise average Wanderers performance, contributing at both ends, while Lawrence Thomas made a string of crucial saves. Poor finishing let down the Wanderers who could have easily taken a point or more.

Stocks Down: Another home game, another dismal result for the Wanderers. Seven home matches have yielded just two wins and six goals, a return reflected in their position at the bottom of the ladder and underscored by another disappointing crowd of 5,243. Against Newcastle, the Wanderers created enough -- 16 shots and 2.0 xG -- but again failed to convert, with Barbarouses missing two gilt-edged chances. Stajcic said his side "had the better passages" but lacked quality up front -- a fair assessment, yet a recurring pattern in a season that has produced just 10 goals in 13 games.

Stocks Up: Craig Goodwin appears to have put any concerns about his early-season wobble firmly to bed. His goal against Victory took him to two goals and two assists in his past five. At City, fullback Aziz Behich delivered a man of the match performance in the win over Auckland, registering an assist and producing a crucial defensive block to save a goal. Adam Taggart, meanwhile, looks to be rounding back into form. His goal against Brisbane made it two in two, and if the striker can keep scoring, he could yet force his way into Tony Popovic's World Cup squad.

Stocks Down: While Brandon Borrello didn't play poorly in the Wanderers' loss to Newcastle, it was another weekend without a goal or assist for the World Cup hopeful. Ten league appearances have now produced no non-penalty goals and just one assist -- a worrying return for a player once viewed as close to locked in under Popovic. Context matters -- Wanderers' broader struggles have clearly hindered his output -- but on current form, it's difficult to make a selection case. The same logic applies to Denis Genreau. The Victory midfielder was decent against Adelaide without standing out, and at international level, it's not enough.

