A-League stocks up, stocks down: Mata's three-assist masterclass

A glance through the A-League Men history books provides a reminder of why Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory both lay claim to being the league's biggest clubs. Between them, they have won 16 of the competition's 40 premierships and championships -- a staggering 40% of all major silverware.

For the powerhouse clubs from Australia's two biggest cities, the result of the Big Blue -- aside from carrying obvious bragging rights -- has often served as a barometer for where a season, and any pursuit of silverware, may be heading.

On Monday night, Melbourne Victory delivered a statement performance, dismantling Sydney 4-0 in a result that exposed their rivals' flaws as much as it showcased Victory's own quality.

Clarismario Santos struck twice for the hosts -- and could easily have had more -- while Juan Mata pulled the strings in midfield, with three assists in front of almost 15,000 fans at AAMI Park.

While it is far too early to talk trophies, the significance of the result was clear. Victory not only snapped their own poor run of form, but dealt a blow to Sydney's premiership ambitions on a night when the Sky Blues had the chance to reclaim top spot.

The impact of Victory's best result of the season was not lost on Mata, who now leads the league in assists with seven.

"If you manage to do it against Sydney FC in the Big Blue, it's something special," he told Paramount post-match.

Stocks Up: Brody Burkitt, 19, announced himself as the A-League's latest teenage headline act. Introduced at half-time with his side trailing, Burkitt's delivered a perfect hat trick off the bench, striking with his left, his right and then nodding home the winner in the 92nd minute. Making just his second senior appearance, Burkitt could scarcely have scripted a better start to his professional career. It was a smash-and-grab away victory, but Adelaide won't care. Back-to-back stoppage-time winners have fueled belief in a young squad that has won four in six and climbed to fifth. The fixture has quietly emerged as one of the A-League's most exciting.

Stocks Down: Another dramatic Reds win will be remembered for a stunning individual cameo, but Adelaide's victory in Brisbane also papered over growing defensive concerns. Conceding twice at Suncorp took the Reds to 22 goals allowed in 14 games, placing them among the league's leakiest defences. Beyond the scoreline, Brisbane's control was the bigger worry, dominating shots (25-8) and expected goals (xG), with 2.49 compared to Adelaide's 1.04. Another last-gasp winner is priceless for belief, but relying on late chaos doesn't feel sustainable if Adelaide are to challenge for silverware.

Stocks Up: A 2-2 home draw with a stricken Mariners outfit looks bad on paper, yet it was a contest Auckland largely controlled. The Black Knights dominated possession (68%) and chance creation, posting an xG of 2.45 to Mariners' 0.69. Jesse Randall's early opener was the latest sign of a forward hitting new levels this season, while Francis de Vries -- who had five key passes, -- delivered countless pinpoint crosses from the left. One found Sam Cosgrove, whose second-half header should have sealed the game.

Stocks Down: For all their control, Auckland ultimately paid the price for two sloppy defensive moments. After suffocating the Mariners early, the hosts conceded against the run of play, allowing Oli Lavale far too much space to equalize before half-time. They did the hard work to regain the lead, only for goalkeeper Michael Woud to spill a regulation catch from a late corner, gifting Lavale's second. Alex Paulsen's departure meant some goalkeeping drop-off was inevitable, but Woud's latest error may be enough to warrant a closer look at backup Oliver Sail. For the second straight week, Auckland conceded late to drop points. This felt like two points lost.

Stocks Down: Brisbane players will be scratching their heads after somehow losing 3-2 to Adelaide -- a game in which they dominated almost every facet except the scoreboard. In a heartbreaking stoppage-time defeat, Sam Klein capped another mature display in the heart of midfield with a stunning long-range strike, his second goal in as many weeks. The other goalscorer, striker Chris Long, was equally influential and unlucky not to grab a brace after hitting the post in the first half. The return of Socceroos striker Nick D'Agostino off the bench was another positive, with Brisbane welcoming back a forward good enough to score consistently at this level.

Stocks Down: Wastefulness ultimately cost Brisbane, who fired nine first half shots yet led only 1-0 at the break -- a failure coach Michael Valkanis admitted, saying it "should have been three or four nil." That inability to put the game to bed proved fatal, with Adelaide snatching the winner in the 92nd minute. Defensive concerns are mounting too: Ten goals conceded in five matches, a stark contrast to the war-like defensive standards Valkanis spoke of early in the season. Since center back Lucas Herrington departed for MLS, the Roar have looked a shadow of that side -- slipping from minor premiership contention to sixth and suddenly clinging to a finals spot.

Stocks Up: To walk away with a point against the league leaders away from home says plenty about the mentality of an embattled Mariners side. Desperate for a reliable goalscorer, Central Coast may have a real gem in new signing Lavale, who remarkably scored twice from the visitors' only two shots on target. Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was again outstanding, making eight saves to keep the Mariners alive during Auckland's dominant spells. Coming from behind twice in difficult circumstances, this was a result built on belief, organization and clinical execution.

Stocks Down: It's tough to be overly critical of an inexperienced Mariners outfit dealing with significant off-field instability, but the performance underlined clear on-field limitations. Despite remarkably getting a point, the cellar-dwellers created very little -- just two shots on target across 90 minutes, generating only 0.69 xG, which is rarely enough to win a match. Central Coast were second best for long periods and arguably should have conceded more, rescued by wasteful Auckland finishing and an outstanding Redmayne performance. The smash-and-grab point masked the deeper issues at the club.

Stocks Up: Macarthur finally delivered the statement win that had felt inevitable given their squad depth, thumping last season's champions Melbourne City 6-2 to surge into third. Mitchell Duke needed less than six minutes to score on his first home start, setting the tone for a relentless Bulls performance. Luke Brattan and Anthony Cáceres ran the midfield -- Brattan with a stunning 40-yard chip off a turnover, Caceres with a mazy run and composed finish from range. Just as impressive was the bench impact, with substitutes Dean Bosnjak, Chris Ikonomidis and Harrison Sawyer striking late as City completely unraveled.

Stocks Down: This felt like an outlier performance rather than the norm for the Bulls, who have struggled to find consistency this season. Of the 21 goals Macarthur have scored in the campaign, more than half have come in just two matches -- five against Newcastle a month ago and six here. Replicating this output week-to-week remains the challenge. Conceding twice at home is still a concern, with the first particularly alarming as Filip Kurto was uncharacteristically beaten at his near post.

Stocks Up: There were slim pickings in an embarrassing 6-2 loss, but a couple of youngsters stood out. Medin Memeti, 18, scored for the second straight match, continuing to show he can contribute at A-League level, while Aurelio Vidmar juggles injuries to senior attackers. After arriving from Europe earlier in the week, Marcus Younis also impressed in brief flashes, the substitute slotting home a composed finish on debut.

Stocks Down: This was a sobering night that laid bare City's fragility. Defensive structure collapsed, with repeated errors and slow reactions allowing Macarthur to run riot. World Cup hopeful Ryan Teague endured a particularly difficult outing, losing possession cheaply in midfield to gift Luke Vickery the Bulls' fourth. His Socceroos teammate Patrick Beach also had a torrid evening, beaten too easily on multiple occasions. Down to seventh and now carrying a negative goal difference, excuses are wearing thin for Vidmar, who has recently added Teague, Younis, Daniel Arzani and Harrison Delbridge to the Victory squad.

Stocks Up: Victory delivered their most impressive performance of the season, dismantling Sydney FC 4-0 in the Big Blue. After seeing three goals disallowed, Victory finally turned sustained pressure into reward after the break, with Santos opening the scoring with a clinical finish from the edge of the box. The Brazilian struck again minutes later, collecting the ball near halfway, bursting past the last Sydney defender and finishing ruthlessly. Mata capped another masterclass with three assists on the night. Head coach Arthur Diles set his side up to punish Sydney on transition, a smart gameplan that paid dividends.

Stocks Down: It feels harsh to nitpick such a commanding performance, but familiar concerns around wastefulness resurfaced for Victory before the floodgates opened. Despite eventually scoring twice, Santos missed a series of really good chances in the first half, including a gilt-edged opportunity in which he put a routine finish to the wrong side of the post. Diles admitted afterward that Santos "should have had a hat trick," adding that he missed "great chances" and that "in the end I need more from him." Socceroos hopeful Nishan Velupillay would have been disappointed to start on the bench.

Stocks Up: Many Newcastle fans were still finding their seats when Lachlan Bayliss blasted the opener just 21 seconds into the Jets' 4-1 win over Wellington. Goalkeeper James Delianov proved impenetrable during the Phoenix's best spell, producing four first half saves, including a superb triple stop, to keep the Jets in control. Newcastle put the game to bed after the break, scoring twice in 14 minutes through Clayton Taylor's composed, finessed finish and a tidy Eli Adams strike. Xavier Bertoncello's late goal capped a side brimming with confidence. Four straight wins, box-office football and a growing crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium -- the Jets are absolutely flying right now.

Stocks Down: Despite a comprehensive victory, the game served as a reminder that Newcastle's attack-first philosophy still carries defensive risks. The Jets left far too much space for Wellington to exploit in the first half, with Wellington registering five shots on target and only trailing at the break thanks to poor finishing and Delianov's heroics. Head coach Mark Milligan later admitted his side were "a bit transitional" early, and against sharper opposition they would have been punished. The scoreline slightly flattered Newcastle, stretching a contest that was far more competitive for longer than the result suggests.

Stocks Up: Despite leaving Western Sydney with nothing after conceding a gut-wrenching last-minute goal, Perth can take encouragement from their first half display. Glory had the better of the chances before the break, with Adam Taggart and Nicholas Pennington both squandering golden opportunities to take the lead. At the back, Brian Kaltak -- albeit fortunate to avoid conceding a late penalty -- continues to look revitalized under Adam Griffiths. He had 11 defensive contributions and was one of Perth's best.

Stocks Down: Perth's attacking output again fell well short of what was required, generating just 0.56 xG across 90 minutes. Although Wanderers only scored in injury time, Glory were fortunate not to fall behind earlier, with the hosts missing two massive second-half chances through Angus Thurgate and Awan Lual during a second half the hosts dominated in. As the game wore on, Perth struggled to relieve that pressure and ultimately failed to see out what would have been a valuable draw, capitulating in the 92nd minute. It is now three losses in five matches, a run that has seen Glory slide to 10th.

Stocks Up: There were very few bright spots in a frankly horrific 4-0 loss to Victory, but goalkeeper Harrison Devenish-Meares emerged as arguably Sydney's only strong performer. Often criticized last season, Devenish-Meares has quietly become one of the club's most consistent players. He made five saves on the night -- several of them outstanding -- highlighted by a heroic, point-blank stop from Nikos Vergos that looked destined for the net. Earlier, he produced an excellent reaction save to deny Santos, before a late intervention on Reno Piscopo at least prevented the margin from becoming even more embarrassing.

Stocks Down: The Sky Blues finished with 58% possession but did almost nothing with it, labouring, as they seemed content to pass the ball slowly across the backline. On the odd occasions they did press forward, they often gave the ball away sloppily to their opponents, who punished them with three goals in transition. In Joe Lolley's absence, Piero Quispe again failed to impose himself. Alex Grant's half-time concussion exit capped a miserable night, missing a chance to go top of the table and handing one of their greatest rivals a momentum-gaining win. One triumph in five, despite still sitting three points off first, Sydney look devoid of attacking ideas.

Stocks Up: Despite falling 4-1 to the Jets, Wellington had enough moments to feel they could have taken more from the game. Trailing at the break, the Nix arguably had the better of the first half chances, with Corban Piper denied one-on-one by Jets custodian Delianov, who later produced a superb triple save to somehow keep the hosts ahead. Wellington finished the night with 17 shots generating 1.90 xG, underlining their attacking output. New signing Sander Kartum provided another encouraging sign, announcing himself with a composed finish just minutes into his A-League debut.

Stocks Down: While it's tempting to take encouragement from missed chances, Wellington's inability to be ruthless in front of goal hurt them again. More concerning is the other end of the pitch. Conceding four in Newcastle took the Phoenix to 26 goals conceded in 14 matches, the worst defensive record in the league. At times, the same back line that kept Sydney scoreless a week earlier looked hesitant, slow to engage and vulnerable to Jets runners who found space between the lines time and again. The performance reinforced Wellington's frustrating inconsistency -- capable of controlling periods, yet prone to amateurish defensive lapses that quickly snowball.

Stocks Up: Former English Premier League winger Ryan Fraser completely changed the game after entering on debut as a second-half substitute. The Scot, who arrived midweek as a free agent, was inches away from scoring with a fierce long-range effort in the 90th minute that forced a sharp save. He would not be denied, however, pouncing on the second ball from the resulting corner to tuck away a composed winner. Dylan Scicluna and Anthony Pantazopoulos were excellent, helping deliver the new-manager bounce for Gary van Egmond, whose first match in charge lifted the Wanderers off the bottom of the table.

Stocks Down: For all the late drama, this was another Wanderers performance defined by wastefulness. They again underlined why they are the A-League's biggest underperformers against xG, posting 1.87 expected goals yet needing a 92nd-minute corner to finally score. Angus Thurgate missed a golden chance from six yards with the goal at his mercy, while Awan Lual struck the post as frustration mounted. Without Fraser's late intervention, this had 0-0 written all over it. Perth, for their part, had arguably the better chances in the first half and could easily have gone into the break leading.

Stocks Up: In a quiet week for A-League FIFA World Cup hopefuls, Macarthur midfielders Anthony Cáceres and Luke Brattan delivered performances that would have caught the eye of head coach Tony Popovic, who handed both veterans their international debuts in 2024. The pair dictated play in the center of midfield during Macarthur's emphatic 6-2 win over City, each capping their display with a superb solo goal. At Newcastle, uncapped Jets winger Eli Adams continued his strong form, scoring for a second straight game. While competition for wide attacking roles is fierce among Australia's overseas-based players, sustained end product at club level is difficult to ignore.

Stocks Down: While Caceres and Brattan shone, Ryan Teague had a poor game for Melbourne City. Making just his second appearance since arriving on loan -- a move clearly aimed at securing regular minutes in a World Cup year -- the 24-year-old was caught in possession and directly punished for one of Macarthur's goals. City teammate and one-time Socceroo Patrick Beach also endured a night to forget, conceding six goals, several of which he possibly could have done better with. At Perth, Adam Taggart missed a gilt-edged first half chance to open the scoring against Western Sydney, failing to capitalize on his strong recent form.

