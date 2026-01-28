A-League chief reveals high interest in Mariners license

Open Extended Reactions

Newly installed A-League chief Steve Rosich won't rule out the prospect of a Canberra men's side or Western United in the 2026-27 season, whilst confirming more than a dozen parties have already formally registered interest in purchasing the Central Coast Mariners.

In his first interview since taking over at the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), Rosich said he was encouraged by early interest in the Mariners, who the league took over earlier this month after stripping owner Mike Charlesworth of its licence.

Stepping in after the reported breakdown of a sale to former Sydney Olympic chairman Damon Hanlin - Hanlin has accused the league of a "commercial grab" - the move ensured that the club's A-League Men and A-League Women seasons have continued uninterrupted. The league also confirmed last week that it would operate the club's academy - which historically produced the likes of Maty Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, and Max Balard - through the end of the 2026 season.

"In terms of the sales process, which was an important activity that we wanted to get underway promptly after taking on the license, it's going very well," said Rosich.

"Whilst we're still early in that process, I've got no doubt that we will have multiple bidders for the license, and I'm pleased to say that'll come from over twelve international and Australian organizations and individuals that have not only show signed non-disclosure agreements to be part of the process, but have been very engaged in the engaged in the due diligence process."

"That gives us great confidence that we will ultimately end up with multiple bidders. It's also a reflection point. It's a reflection point for us as the A-League to say that this league has strong attractiveness, both internationally and nationally, and recognises the opportunity that we have in front of us."

Though the APL are understood to be seeking to secure a buyer for the Mariners that will keep them in Gosford as quickly as possible - their custodianship of the club a reversal of the organisation's previous position that it couldn't afford to prop up clubs - Rosich wouldn't put a timeline on the eventual sale of the club but, when pressed, emphasised that more than just the largest licence fee on offer would govern the process.

"We do [have a timeline], but it's hard to anticipate that timeline," the executive explained. "I'd like to think that within the next week or two, we'll be engaged with preferred bidders, and then it'll be dependent on how those conversations go. But I think it's in our interest to firstly select the right partner to take the club forward, and the secondary consideration will be the timeline.

"I think one of the biggest decisions the A-League can make is on the owners of the licenses. So that process is, firstly, a very appropriately governed process, and in terms of our selection, which ultimately the board will work through, and then Football Australia will consider it, which will absolutely include other elements other than finances."

And according to Rosich, the process surrounding the Mariners could segue into the hunt for a long-sought-after investor in a Canberra expansion.

Alongside Auckland, the Australian capital was initially unveiled as one of two targets for expansion by the league back in March of 2023. But whereas an Auckland licence was purchased by American billionaire Bill Foley and commenced play last season, no such buyer has emerged for Canberra, which has cast a shadow over the ongoing viability of A-League Women's side Canberra United.

"Not yet, no," Rosich said when asked if the January transfer window's opening represented a deadline for a Canberra men's team. "Engagement continues with Capital Football and Canberra. Clearly, great support -- government support, great corporate support -- and a really dedicated football community. As we work through Central Coast, what we're working through in a really time-focused activity at Central Coast [which] could possibly translate to further activity with respect to Canberra, so we'll revisit that in the coming weeks."

After they were spared liquidation, Rosich likewise wouldn't rule out the return of hibernating Western United to the A-League for next season. The club's previously listed transfer ban was removed from the FIFA database this week, after what ESPN understands was a near $1m AUD claim to former striker Aleksander Prijovic was paid.

"[Western United] are working incredibly hard, and the focus has been on governance and financial matters," said Rosich. "And those financial considerations will keep getting worked through, and they'll move quickly to operational matters so that there can be consideration for next season.

"We're there to support and guide, and Stephen Conroy, our chair, is leading that, which shows the importance that the league is placing on it. And we're very hopeful we can work through that promptly and consider it for next season."