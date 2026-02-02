A-League stocks up, stocks down: Stoic Sydney get revenge on the Wanderers

Open Extended Reactions

The Stoics believed revenge, when driven by emotion, clouded judgment. Correction through action, they argued, was strength. Marcus Aurelius put it more bluntly: the best response to being wronged was excellence.

Sydney FC embodied that idea in the A-League Men on Saturday night, dismantling the Western Sydney Wanderers 4-1 in a one-sided Sydney Derby in front of more than 33,000 fans at Allianz Stadium.

The performance followed criticism from Wanderers defender Anthony Pantazopoulos in the lead up to the match, after he labeled Sydney's previous derby loss a "weak as piss" display and suggested more of the same awaited.

Outmuscled and outplayed in midfield in that earlier defeat, the Sky Blues responded to those jibes in the best possible fashion, letting their football do the talking in a performance that answered the criticism emphatically. The night belonged to Sydney FC's youngsters. Attacking midfielder Tiago Quintal, 19, stole the headlines with a brace, while Akol Akon, 16, delivered a hat trick of assists, with the pair combining brilliantly.

Behind them, a youthful defensive midfield duo of Paul Okon-Engstler, 21, and Corey Hollman, 22, set the platform. Both won the bulk of their duels, outmuscling more experienced opponents to decisively claim the all-important midfield battle.

The win carried weight beyond the rivalry. Sydney entered the night amid a barren run that had yielded just one win in five -- their worst spell of the season -- and mounting pressure to reassert themselves as contenders. The derby victory lifted them to within two points of the summit and put to bed lingering questions about the squad's mentality to show up in big games.

Captain Rhyan Grant admitted Pantazopoulos' comments were used as motivation during the week, telling Paramount, "To shove it down their throats pretty convincingly was a sweet feeling."

- Matildas star Caitlin Foord seals Champions Cup for Arsenal

- South Korea boycott would be 'devastating' for 2026 Women's Asian Cup

- Lynch: Rado Vidošić will leave an indelible mark on Australian football

Stocks Up: Adelaide did enough to win their 1-1 draw with Macarthur and can take encouragement from both the performance and the numbers. The Reds generated 1.98 expected goals (xG) to the Bulls' 1.61 and controlled possession (59%), consistently creating openings in the final third. Jonny Yull continued his strong run of form, opening the scoring with a fierce drive from outside the box after slick buildup involving Craig Goodwin and Ryan Kitto. Yaya Dukuly tormented defenders all night and was inches away from a goal-of-the-season contender, while Ryan White was also excellent.

Stocks Down: While a home draw with Macarthur looks decent on paper, drawing a match they really should have won frustrated head coach Airton Andrioli, who said his side "controlled" the contest. Rightly so -- the draw was a missed opportunity. A win would have lifted the Reds level in second place and made it three on the bounce, yet they were left ruing chances not taken. Luka Jovanovic missed a gilt-edged one-on-one in the first half, failing to make the most of a clear sight of goal against Filip Kurto. The jury remains firmly out on former LaLiga winger Juan Muñiz, who was again left on the bench. The Spaniard has no goals in 13 games for the Reds and has yet to make an impact in Australia.

Stocks Up: Fresh off midweek news of signing a pre-contract agreement with Dundee United for next season, Jesse Randall delivered a moment of genuine quality, scoring a superb solo goal to open the scoring in Auckland's 2-1 loss to Perth. Randall skipped past his defender with ease before rifling home a clinical finish for his sixth goal of the season. While Jaiden Kucharski's 90th-minute strike ultimately sank the Black Knights, Auckland were unfortunate to leave Perth empty-handed, as both sides finished with 1.34 xG in a really even fixture. Despite another defeat, Auckland remarkably remain just two points off first place.

Stocks Down: Auckland have now won just once in six matches, a slide that has seen them surrender top spot on the ladder to Newcastle. The decisive moment arrived late. With the Black Knights pushing for a winner, Lachie Brook attempted a square pass in the attacking phase that was intercepted, allowing Perth to break and score at the other end. There was also a cruel blow between the posts. In his first league start of the season, goalkeeper Oli Sail suffered a serious knee injury while taking a routine goal kick. Head coach Steve Corica later confirmed the initial diagnosis suggested a ruptured tendon that will likely require surgery.

Stocks Up: Positives were hard to find for Brisbane in a heavy 4-1 defeat to Newcastle -- a match in which they again created very little -- but center back Dimitri Valkanis at least provided a rare bright spark. The 20-year-old drifted in unmarked at the back post to nod home a second-half free kick for his first A-League goal. It briefly reduced the deficit to 2-1 and offered a flicker of hope in an otherwise bleak afternoon for a Roar side desperately searching for momentum.

Stocks Down: Brisbane's loss to Newcastle was their fifth defeat in six and saw the Roar slip out of the top six for the first time this season. After being one of the league's hardest sides to break down early in the campaign, Brisbane have now conceded 14 goals in that period. Newcastle repeatedly found space between the lines, exposing a defensive structure which has collapsed recently. Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis endured a rare off night, conceding an early penalty, while captain Jay O'Shea was forced off injured in the first half. Chris Long's late red card capped a dismal performance.

Stocks Up: Reduced to 10 men for almost half the match, the Mariners produced their grittiest performance of the season to upset Melbourne Victory 1-0 in Gosford. The breakthrough came via Ali Auglah, who scored his first A-League goal in style -- cutting inside Lachie Jackson before curling a sublime finish into the far corner. It was another vintage display from veteran goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, who at 37, is playing some of the best football of his career. He made nine saves on the night, ensuring his side came away with another smash-and-grab performance win -- their fourth victory of the season.

Stocks Down: Criticizing one of the upsets of the season feels harsh, yet some of the Mariners' difficulties were self-inflicted. None more so than a moment of madness from Nathan Paull, who was shown a red card in the 55th-minute for hauling down Nikos Vergos for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. His dismissal reduced the side to defending for much of the second half, which showed in the match stats. Central Coast finished with just one shot on target, an xG of 0.70, and only 33 percent possession. On another night, Victory would almost certainly have found a way through.

Stocks Up: Luke Vickery continued his strong run of form in Macarthur's 1-1 draw with Adelaide, delivering a pinpoint cross for Chris Ikonomidis' second-half equalizer. The goal was Ikonomidis' first in the league this season and much-needed for the 17-time Socceroo, who needs to find some momentum. Behind them, custodian Kurto was again outstanding, making six saves, including a crucial first-half one-on-one against Jovanovic and a sharp stop from Brody Burkitt to keep the Bulls in the contest. Despite being below their best, the point maintained Macarthur's strong away form, now unbeaten in six on the road and within striking distance of first place.

Stocks Down: Macarthur were second best for long stretches against Adelaide and were fortunate to escape with a point, largely thanks to wasteful finishing from the hosts and an outstanding display from Kurto. The Bulls made too many unforced errors in possession, particularly at the back, highlighted by an errant pass from Walter Scott which gifted Jovanovic's glorious chance that he should have buried. Mitchell Duke's midseason arrival appears to have pushed Harrison Sawyer down the pecking order, with the striker starting consecutive matches on the bench. Head coach Mile Sterjovski conceded it was a difficult night and said he was "very happy with the point."

Stocks Up: City can thank a series of amateurish Wellington mistakes for escaping New Zealand with an unlikely point. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach went from villain to hero -- at fault for the Nix opener before redeeming himself with a crucial stoppage-time penalty save. Marcus Younis again made an impact off the bench, scoring for the second straight match to spark the visitors, before Medin Memeti completed the comeback, scoring for a third consecutive game. After last week's 6-2 humiliation by Macarthur, it was far from vintage City -- but a response of sorts.

Stocks Down: Even with injuries, City remain far stronger on paper than Wellington, and last season's champions should really be beating their opponents. Instead, familiar sloppiness crept in. Beach, usually rock solid, has made costly errors in recent weeks, none more glaring than his first-half rush off the line -- colliding with Samuel Souprayen -- that gifted Ifeanyi Eze a tap-in, despite the goalkeeper's protests for a foul. Liam Bonetig was the luckiest man on the field, conceding a needless 90th-minute handball only to be bailed out by Beach's penalty save. Most worrying, City failed to register a shot on target for 56 minutes -- a sign their attack is misfiring.

Stocks Up: After the high of last weekend's Big Blue demolition of Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory came crashing back to earth, beaten 1-0 by a Central Coast side dealing with significant issues on and off the field. Victory dominated the contest, finishing with 67% possession and an xG of 2.91 to the hosts' 0.70. Vergos at least forced a moment of pressure, drawing a red card from Mariners center back Paull after being played clean through on goal by Nishan Velupillay.

Stocks Down: It is all well and good to control games and create chances, but football ultimately comes down to finishing. Matthew Grimaldi squandered two great opportunities -- first failing to make contact from a dangerous early cross, then heading tamely at Redmayne when unmarked seven yards out, shortly after half-time. Those moments summed up a Victory attack that has misfired all season, scoring just 20 goals in 15 matches. Japanese striker Charles Nduka -- a curious midseason signing given he has spent almost his entire career in Japan's J.League 3 -- offered little after coming off the bench. Against 10 men for almost 40 minutes, Victory still could not break the Mariners down, a disappointing night that leaves them marooned in eighth.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Stocks Up: Mark Milligan's Jets revival rolled on in emphatic fashion as the side battered Brisbane 4-1 to claim a fifth straight win for the first time in the club's history. It was difficult to single out individual standouts in a Jets outfit operating close to its ceiling, but Lachlan Bayliss and Lachie Rose both impressed with braces, while Eli Adams again underlined his importance. The midfielder won an early penalty to set the tone before adding a second-half goal of his own. With crowds returning after lean years, 12,162 Novocastrians were treated to another statement performance from the aptly nicknamed "Box Office Jets," whose fearless, attacking football has carried them to the top of the table.

Stocks Down: While Newcastle continue to iron out the sloppy defensive errors that plagued them earlier in the season, a brief lapse after half-time served as a reminder there is still room for improvement. With the Jets cruising at 2-0, they switched off defending what should have been a routine free kick, allowing Valkanis to drift in unmarked at the back post and head home. It ultimately proved inconsequential, but the moment briefly gave Brisbane a foothold -- and remains the type of concentration lapse Newcastle will need to eliminate as the stakes rise.

Stocks Up: Former Sydney FC star Kucharski changed the game the moment he stepped onto the pitch. Introduced in the 59th minute, the substitute snapped Perth's two-game losing run with a decisive brace in a 2-1 comeback win over Auckland. His first goal was a delicate, composed chip over goalkeeper Michael Woud. His second, however, was the moment of the night -- a thunderous 90th-minute strike from the edge of the box into the top corner that sealed the win and will live long in the memory of Glory fans. Another dramatic home victory keeps Perth firmly in the finals mix, now just two points outside the top six.

Stocks Down: Defensively, Perth was exposed for Auckland's opener on the stroke of half-time, with Will Freney beaten far too easily by Randall. At the other end, captain Adam Taggart -- chasing what increasingly looks an unlikely dream of appearing at a second FIFA World Cup -- endured a frustrating night in front of goal. One miss in particular stood out: a gilt-edged second-half header from a corner, free at the back post, that he failed to keep down. Although Perth claimed the points, it was Auckland who created the better chances in the first half.

Stocks Up: Embarrassed by Melbourne Victory a week earlier, it was Sydney's turn to expose a rival, dismantling Western Sydney Wanderers 4-1 in a one-sided Sydney Derby. While the expected return of Joe Lolley dominated the buildup, the night belonged to Quintal, 19, who scored twice and was unplayable at times between the lines. In front of a crowd of 33,265, Sydney produced one of their most complete performances of the season, outplaying and outmuscling their rivals in every facet. It was the perfect response to Wanderers' midweek taunts -- and to suggestions the Sky Blues lacked the physical edge required to win derby football.

Stocks Down: Although winger Piero Quispe worked tirelessly and looked to make things happen, composure deserted the Peru international when it mattered most, missing an open goal from close range -- the kind of moment that ends up on blooper reels. Víctor Campuzano delivered a solid all-round performance and found the net, but could be an injury concern after being seen hobbling postgame with an iced knee. Joel King, meanwhile, endured another frustrating cameo. A late defensive lapse that earned the substitute a yellow card underlined his slide down the pecking order, with Ben Garuccio now firmly ahead of him.

Sydney FC let their football do the talking on Saturday, dishing out a 4-1 humbling to crosstown rivals the Western Sydney Wanderers1 ESPN

Stocks Up: Eze was Wellington's standout performer in a 2-2 draw with Melbourne City -- a game the Phoenix should have won -- scoring a brace. While his opener came via a misjudgment from City goalkeeper Beach, the second was quality. Played in by Kazuki Nagasawa, Eze drove into the box and rifled a powerful finish at the near post that should have sealed the contest. With seven goals, Eze now leads the A-League scoring charts and has been an outstanding addition to the league.

Stocks Down: If you wanted to explain the identity of the Nix to someone watching them for the first time, this was it. The hosts were in complete control after Eze's brace put them 2-0 up with 17 minutes remaining, yet still managed to throw the game away. Bill Tuiloma endured a calamitous night at the back, committing two basic errors that gifted City clear one-on-ones -- the second punished by Memeti, prompting head coach Giancarlo Italiano to describe the moment as "comical." Younis had earlier exposed a poorly set high line, with goalkeeper Alby Kelly-Heald compounding matters by rushing out unnecessarily. The chaos was complete when Manjrekar James missed a 92nd-minute penalty which would have won the game. Some good moments mixed with schoolboy defending, the Nix remain stuck in 10th.

Stocks Up: One week after scoring a last-gasp winner against Perth, Ryan Fraser struck again, opening the scoring in the Sydney Derby after just 41 seconds with a world-class, finessed finish from a tight angle. Two games into his A-League career, the former Bournemouth and Newcastle United winger already looks like a smart piece of recruitment. Elsewhere, Dylan Scicluna continues to benefit from life under new manager Garry van Egmond. The box-to-box midfielder has now started consecutive matches for the first time this season and was among Wanderers' better performers on a difficult night.

Stocks Down: Van Egmond's new-manager bounce was over almost before it began, as the Wanderers were comprehensively outplayed in a 4-1 Sydney Derby defeat. Pantazopoulos' midweek claim that Sydney were "weak as piss" in the last derby added spice to the buildup, but the defender endured an uncharacteristically error-strewn night and may think twice before providing extra motivation next time. Selection consequences also continue to emerge under the new coach. Josh Brillante again watched on from the bench, while Alou Kuol failed to make the matchday squad for a second consecutive week.

Stocks Up: Amid a five-game winning streak that has lifted Newcastle to the top of the table, a growing cluster of Jets players are forcing their way into Socceroos conversations. At the front of that list is winger Eli Adams, who laid on a superb assist for Clayton Taylor in the weekend rout of Brisbane. Taylor strengthened his own case earlier by winning a penalty and continues to grow in influence each week. In Sydney, one-time Socceroo Paul Okon-Engstler delivered a strong display in central midfield, recording seven defensive contributions and two key passes in Sydney FC's derby win.

Stocks Down: It was another frustrating night for Perth captain Adam Taggart, who failed to add to his modest tally of two goals this season, missing a really good chance in Glory's win over Auckland. In Wellington, Melbourne City goalkeeper Patrick Beach endured a mixed outing -- at fault for the opener against the Phoenix before redeeming himself with a stoppage-time penalty save. While it would be harsh to blame him for Eze's second when he was beaten at the near post, it's a save he's capable of making.

Get the best out of the best time in sport. View markets at TAB, We're On.