A-League Women stocks up, stocks down: Woods' stock rise, Roar ship five unanswered

The top four teams in the A-League Women all recorded wins while the bottom four all recorded losses. The results point to a ladder that is slowly beginning to take its final form, as the season rounds the bend into the home stretch.

There is, however, plenty of jostling for places still to come with the ninth-placed Newcastle Jets only four points behind sixth-placed Melbourne Victory. But time is running out for teams to make their case for finals.

Stocks Up: Ilona Melegh did well to keep Adelaide United's clean sheet in their 1-0 win over the Wanderers. While she didn't face many shots, she was alert to any danger that did present itself. Her best effort was denying Allyssa Ng-Saad in the 68th minute. Talia Younis' free kick was cleared by the Reds defence but only as far as Ng-Saad. She took a touch then shot from 18 yards out, forcing Melegh into an acrobatic save.

Stocks Down: While the own goal gods were kind to the Reds on this occasion, Adelaide will be disappointed they didn't actually score any goals themselves. They definitely had the opportunity and some more than willing would-be goalscorers in the form of Erin Healy, Fiona Worts, Chelsie Dawber. Even centre back Matilda McNamara had chances. But they took their luck all the way to three points.

Stocks Up: Brisbane's results this past week included a lost lead and defeat at the hands of Melbourne City, and a solid win over Sydney FC, where Momo Hayashi starred. But arguably the most exciting thing that happened was their signing of Philippines international Angie Beard. She is no stranger to the competition with stints at both the Roar and Melbourne Victory. She's a proven winner, an international calibre full back, and her push for selection for the Women's Asian Cup will no doubt benefit the Roar as they push for finals.

Stocks Down: Brisbane Roar's finals ambitions are no secret. But shipping five unanswered goals is certainly not the mark of a championship team. After the hottest of starts against City, the team in orange had no answers. They were tangled up with each other at set pieces, sliced through with incision passing, and caught ball watching. The defensive unit as a whole will be looking to bounce back as soon as possible.

Stocks Up: Canberra added another win to their tally, but perhaps more importantly, added some much-needed content to the cool celebrations folder for this A-League Women season. It was a well worked goal that had the Sky Blues' defence at sixes and sevens. And when the ball fell to an open Beth Gordon to coolly slot home, she and the teammates in her immediate vicinity dropped to the ground and performed forward rolls. A good game, a great goal, and an even better celly.

Stocks Down: It's been a little while since Canberra earned a clean sheet and they will have to wait a little longer after some poor defending saw Sydney FC score a goal in this match. The free kick from Mackenzie Hawkesby forced Sally James to make a decision. However, the goalkeeper hesitated between staying back and going for the punch. With her defence unable to clear it and the fact she was well off her line, stuck in no man's land, Madison Ayson was able to get a head to it and even the ledger.

Stocks Up: While City's loss to the Wanderers midweek was not what the doctor ordered, their five unanswered goals in their come-from-behind win over Brisbane certainly was. Plenty of players deserve plaudits. Holly McNamara's goal couldn't have come from a much moe acute angle. Bryleeh Henry found the back of the net for the first time this season after injury kept her on the sidelines. And Aideen Keane showed all the facets of her game, outpacing and outmuscling Marianna Seidl to set up Deven Jackson before scoring a goal of her own to make it five.

Stocks Down: Malena Mieres will be disappointed with her showing against Brisbane Roar. City's shotstopper is much better than what she showed early on in the piece. She was unable to hold onto the ball following a set piece. Her fumbles left her out of position and Brisbane was able to recycle the ball and fashion a shot which Kijah Stephenson expertly dispatched. Mieres' pass out of the box for Brisbane's second goal did not find its intended target and Stephenson was once again the beneficiary of these uncharacteristic mistakes.

Stocks Up: Melbourne Victory desperately needed a win, having not triumphed in six games. Holly Furphy really needed a goal, having not scored in 22 games. Killing two birds with one stone, Furphy's beautiful goal against the Jets secured all three points for Victory in Shepparton. Furphy received the ball just inside the box, took a touch to adjust her body position, and then curled the ball into the far side of the net, rooting Georgia Ritchie to the spot.

Stocks Down: Victory walked the tightrope this game, receiving five yellow cards across the match. Accumulating that many cards is an unnecessary stress and while they didn't lose a player this time, they will want to tighten things up to not risk a numerical disadvantage.

Stocks Up: While the validity of the penalty awarded to the Jets has been a topic of debate, there is no denying Kelli Brown dispatched the spot kick with aplomb. The New Zealand international hit the ball into the top corner leaving Courtney Newbon with no chance of stopping it. A well taken pen is always a thing of beauty.

Stocks Down: Brown's penalty was not enough to propel the Jets to a win. Instead, the team from the Hunter recorded their third loss in a row. They sit in ninth spot on the table, just above the two Sydney sides.

Stocks Up: Teresa Morrissey has been solid despite the results not going Perth Glory's way. The goalkeeper has eight goals in her nine games between the sticks with a save percentage of 85.2%, per FBref. Her best save in this game against the Nix came in the 10th minute. She came out proactively to shut down the angle on Makala Woods, blocking her shot.

Stocks Down: Perth's goalless drought has extended to a third game with their 1-0 loss to Wellington. They had a similar three game goalless streak earlier in the season and historically have never gone more than three games without a goal. The pressure will be on in their next game to avoid an unwanted new club record.

Stocks Up: The Sky Blues have finally found some goals and the pick of the bunch across their two games this week was Hana Lowry's against Brisbane Roar. It was impressive on its own, Lowry beating a couple of defenders before unleashing the long-range effort. But it was also her first Sydney FC goal after signing for the club ahead of the 2024-25 season. Injuries have been cruel to Lowry so finally getting back to a full bill of health and finding the back of the net is a huge win.

Stocks Down: The wins are still nowhere to be found for Sydney FC and there is no doubt frustration at how the season is panning out. That frustration manifested in Kirsty Fenton's red card against Canberra. The defender, who has been good for Sydney FC, pulled Michelle Heyman's shirt, denying her an obvious goal scoring opportunity and reducing her side down to 10. A poor, but out of character moment, for Fenton.

Stocks Up: Those Makala Woods stocks continue to rise. Against Perth Glory the American striker scored the lone goal for the Phoenix in their 1-0 win. She finished neatly after pressing and harrying the Glory defence, in combination with Lucia Leon who also deserves a shout out. The pair had some of Wellington's best chances, and ensured the team remains toward the top of the table. Props must also be given to Woods for her "Sexy Dexy" celebration.

Stocks Down: A 1-0 win is nothing to turn your nose up at. However, the Phoenix outshot the Glory 15 to six. Even more starkly, they put seven shot on target to Perth's one. While they will no doubt take the three points and the clean sheet, they'll feel as though they could have added to their goal for tally, too.

Stocks Up: Own goals giveth. Midweek, the Wanderers were able to record a third ever win over Melbourne City thanks to a Talia Younis corner that was turned in by Aideen Keane. Western Sydney rode their luck with only 29% possession and one of their four shots for the game on target. Their defence stood strong, Sham Khamis made saves when called upon, and they left Melbourne with three points.

Stocks Down: And own goals taketh away. While the Wanderers created more chances against Adelaide in their second game of the week, they were undone by an own goal. McNamara wasn't shut down and let a long-range effort fly. It looked as though luck was on the Wanderers' side when it hit the post and bounced back into the field of play, but Danika Matos was there and could do nothing as it bounced off her into the back of the net.

