A-League stocks up, stocks down: Could the Jets hand Heidelberg a spot in Asia?

The Newcastle Jets continue to smash Box Office records, with their 3-1 win over Perth Glory on Saturday evening making it seven straight wins and giving them an equal share of the second-longest streak in A-League Men history. Mark Milligan's side now sit level with Adelaide United's inaugural season and the killbots of Graham Arnold's Sydney FC, while only trailing Tony Popovic's Western Sydney Wanderers, who went 10 straight in 2012-13.

Sitting five points clear atop the A-League table and playing, without question, its best football, refraining from talking up the Jets as increasing favourites for the Premiers' Plate is looking less and less like keeping a lid on things at this point and more a denial of reality.

However, there's one potential twist that would result from all this.

By virtue of their win in the Australia Cup ahead of the season, the Jets have already punched their tickets for Asian competition next year, securing a place in the Asian Champions League Two. However, if the Jets were to ultimately secure the premiership, they would relinquish this opportunity in favour of competing in the Asian Champions League Elite instead. This, in turn, would leave a vacancy to be filled in the ACL2. And, given that we've never had an Australia Cup champion go on to win the premiership while a place on the continent was up for grabs, it's a situation without established precedent guiding who would inherit this continental spot.

And who did the Jets defeat in the Australia Cup final to earn their spot in that competition? Which club would have a logical claim to raise its hand as the next club up? That would be none other than National Premier League outfit Heidelberg United, who took the lead in October's Australia Cup decider against the Jets before ultimately falling 3-1 in extra time.

Now, Heidelberg wouldn't be the only option. With allotment of places in Asia ultimately up to the discretion of Football Australia, the federation could easily choose to tap the next highest-placed finisher in the A-League to take up that mantle. But even this could be hit by further complications should Auckland FC end the season in second place -- as they are currently on pace to do. The Kiwis, of course, are not an AFC-based club and not allowed to compete in Asian competitions. Would the ACL2 spot trickle down to the third-placed, Australian-based and therefore eligible side? Would that be fair?

And even if the Bergers were to receive the blessings of Football Australia, they would need to go through an extraordinary process to secure a special licence to compete in the competition and source a requisite levels of facilities to compete in the competition -- a task that was already going to be difficult enough had they won the cup and started the process last October, let alone at the end of the A-League campaign. It would be a significantly easier process for all involved if Football Australia simply tapped a top-flight side to fill that role.

But after committing to supporting the Australian Championship for a minimum of five seasons already, it would be a quite the statement from Football Australia if they were to show support to second-tier side that had, through sporting merit, earned the right to compete in Asia.

It's an unprecedented set of circumstances. Romantic, to be sure, but one that potentially leaves the federation in a bit of bind. ESPN has approached Football Australia for comment.

Stocks Up: After losing Craig Goodwin for up to three months with a groin injury, things very easily could have gone pear-shaped for the Reds in their visit to Sydney on Saturday. Doubly so when they fell behind after just 14 minutes thanks to rising Sydney prospect Tiago Quintal. But Airton Andrioli's side kept their heads, quickly found an equaliser through Ryan Kitto, and then punished Sydney in transition to secure a 2-1 win. Yes, Sydney keeper Harrison Devenish-Meares had an absolute nightmare on Luka Jovanovic's winner, but you create your own luck, and the Reds had put in the work to ensure they were in a position to benefit from their late gift.

Stocks Down: Nonetheless, admirable as the Reds' performance was without the leader, the confirmation that Goodwin is out for an extended period -- even if he'll avoid surgery and could be back before the end of the campaign -- is a significant blow. For Goodwin, however, it could be a career-altering one. The veteran winger was already in a dogfight to earn a spot in Tony Popovic's plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is now guaranteed to miss out on March's games against Cameroon and Curacao -- the final matches before the coach narrows down his extended squad for June's tournament. Goodwin has done enough in a Socceroos shirt over the years, including his heroics in Qatar, to be given every chance of proving himself, but at some point a decision will have to be made and, at 34-years old, he's already admitted this is his last chance of going to another World Cup.

Stocks Up: Auckland possesses a game in hand on the Jets and, if they win it, can close to within two points of the Novocastrians. And fortunately for Steve Corica's side, their weekend off will contrast sharply with the Sky Blues' short turnaround when they play that catch-up fixture at the Sydney Football Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Stocks Down: Playing midweek, however, will mean that Auckland are forced to head into next week's Kiwi Clasico with Wellington on a short turnaround themselves. And given that Sydney FC have repeatedly required postponements in both the A-League Men and A-League Women due to pitch conditions -- and judging from the state of the SFS pitch in the game against Adelaide, things aren't getting much better -- the Black Knights would have a right to feel aggrieved they weren't awarded a forfeit.

Stocks Up: It's now two goals in as many games for Nick D'Agostino, with this one ensuring that his injury-hit Roar side would escape with a point against Melbourne Victory. Importantly for the 27-year-old, the visit to his former side (for those keeping track of these things, he opted not to celebrate after scoring) not only saw him net another goal but also record another jump in minutes -- demonstrating an ability to handle the wear-and-tear of leading the line on relatively short turnarounds, one of Socceroos boss Popovic's key demands of his strikers.

"He's the kind of player who is coming here to give 100%, to bring one more mindset into the team that believes until the end," Roar assistant Borja Lema said. "I think the team showed that mentality, believing that even after not being in the best form during the last weeks, [they were] able to make a comeback to one-one against a good team.

"[D'Agostino's minutes] are the kind of things that we are tracking. We are trying to manage his loads. But he's already able to [play 90 if needed]. I think one of the issues that he's got is that he gets a lot of knocks, so he was limping a little bit, and this is why he keeps pushing every day. And one of his main targets and goals is the World Cup that is around the corner."

Stocks Down: At one stage this season, Sydney and the Roar were two of the sides that were looking most likely to challenge Auckland for the Premiers' Plate. But while the Jets have surged as the campaign has progressed, these two have experienced something of a slump in recent weeks and will now meet next Saturday afternoon in what could be a season-defining clash.

A win by Brisbane could, depending on the result of the Sky Blues' midweek game with Auckland, see them move level on points with the Sydneysiders and likely into the top six. A loss, however, could see them fall as far as 11th if other results go against them. If putting the Roar back into Brisbane was one of Michael Valkanis' goals heading into the season, now is the time to make some noise.

Stocks Up: The Mariners had the week off this week, giving them extended time on the training track as they prepare to welcome Western Sydney to Gosford on Sunday afternoon.

Stocks Down: For all the recent momentum built up by Warren Moon's side, that clash with the Wanderers will be a massive one for their hopes of avoiding a wooden spoon. Though unbeaten in four, Central Coast are just two points clear of bottom-placed Western Sydney heading into that game, and a home defeat against the current tenant in the A-League basement would carry a significant deflating feeling.

Stocks Up: Macarthur ultimately fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Bangkok United in the first leg of their ACL2 round of 16 clash last Thursday but, in tricky conditions, will at least take some level of solace from keeping their margin of defeat to two goals, giving them a difficult but realistic target to chase in the second leg in Campbelltown this coming Thursday. They'll also be able to take a level of confidence from knowing they hit the woodwork before the Thai side opened the scoring; Mitch Duke heading onto the post after being found by a Luke Brattan free kick.

Stocks Down: Though still sitting fifth in the A-League table, the defeat against Bangkok continued a rather unfortunate run of form for the Bulls, who have played seven games since they triumphed over Western Sydney on New Year's Day and won just one of them. Such is the tightness of the league, a win in their coming fixture could see them rise as high as third but given that the game is against the high-flying Jets, that's easier said than done. And a loss could see them fall out of the top six.

Stocks Up: History was made for City last Wednesday in Korea, with their dramatic 2-1 win over Ulsan HD punching their ticket to the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League Elite for the first time in club history and, with a game in hand, becoming the first Australian team to ensure progression since Melbourne Victory back in 2020.

His arrival on loan may have been less heralded than those of capped Socceroos Daniel Arzani and Ryan Teague, but Marcus Younis is rapidly making a case as the best midseason addition across the entire league with his early returns: his stoppage-time winner to beat Ulsan, which followed setting up Max Caputo's opener, making it four goal involvements in as many games since he landed on loan from Brøndby IF.

Stocks Down: Should City secure a win over Korean side Gangwon FC on Wednesday, not only will they head into the knockout stages riding a wave of momentum, but they could do so finishing as high as second in the Eastern Region, securing them a more advantageous draw and ensuring they'll avoid one of the strong Japanese sides in the home-and-away round of 16.

If you're a City fan, you'd be well within your rights to ask where this form has been in what is ostensibly a more straightforward competition in the A-League? Aurelio Vidmar's side have slid out of the top six with just one win in their last five league fixtures, and are one of the bluntest sides in the competition in front of goal. One wonders who the real City is: the side making history in Asia or the one who are looking like they'll be in danger of missing the finals back home.

Stocks Up: Charles Nduka has been met with significant scepticism amongst the Victory fanbase since his arrival: a player plucked from the Japanese J3 League, nominally as a result of research driven by analysis firm Jamestown Analytics, who are owned by Victory minority stakeholder Tony Bloom. Given Victory's continued struggles in putting sides away -- and we're definitely getting to that -- and the dearth of goals from their existing strikers, this pessimism surrounding the Japanese attacker is only exacerbated by the urgent need his signing was supposed to address.

Nonetheless, running onto another magnificent delivery from Juan Mata -- the Spanish maestro now has eight assists on the season -- and banging in his first goal in Victory's draw with Brisbane, NDuka's journey to making an impact has commenced. But this can't be it: because one goal does not a legend make, nor a transfer justified.

Stocks Down: Victory should have gone on to beat Brisbane quite comfortably after Nduka put them ahead. But they didn't. And that continues a long-running theme that has developed at AAMI Park -- across multiple coaching staffs -- in which the A-League heavyweights put themselves in a position to win football games only to fail to produce the final killer blow that would secure the win. And one only needs to peruse the reaction of the Vuck faithful -- one of the league's largest and most influential fanbases -- to the latest chapter in this to see that their patience with this state of affairs has been run ragged, with multiple now bemoaning that the club is "wasting" what could have been a season for the ages from Mata.

Coach Arthur Diles insists that his side is creating enough chances to turn this tide and that, ultimately, all they can do to try and turn things around before the end of the season is continue the repetition in training until it falls into place. A rather simplistic counter to that, however, is that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. We'll have to wait and see which one is proven right in the weeks ahead.

Stocks Up: Max Burgess has always possessed a rather rare profile in the A-League: silky smooth in possession, willing to embrace risk, and with an almost innate knack for movement and positioning that gets himself and his teammates into areas where they can damage their opponents. Combined with his more eclectic personality, it's an atypicalness that perhaps helps explain why he's bounced around the league so much in his career.

Nonetheless, the midfielder has found a new home this season in the Hunter and indications are it's a perfect fit for both: his facilitatory work playing a major role in the Jets surge up the table this season, with his shift into a deeper lying midfield role helping to add a new dimension to his game and how the Jets can get numbers around the ball and rapidly progress it up the pitch. Jets boss Milligan, who is among the most qualified to speak to what is required to play in a Socceroos shirt, thinks that his play merits consideration from Popovic heading into March.

"Look, I don't want to put any pressure on him or anything like that, but he's still only 31," Milligan said on Saturday. "There's a lot of football for the national team to come up, and I think he's someone they should be looking at. That comes down to the hard work that he's done from the very first moment that he's walked in."

Stocks Down: They've been scoring at a healthy enough clip to ensure it doesn't matter, but Perth's late goal against the Jets on Saturday now means that the Novocastrians have kept just the one clean sheet in their seven-game winning run.

And while their defence has shown clear signs of progression from their at-times chaotic early-season displays -- they've conceded multiple goals just once in this same run -- you just know that this lack of clean laundry is infuriating for Milligan.

Stocks Up: It ultimately amounted to little in terms of the result -- dragging it back to 3-1 in the 91st minute -- but Stefan Colakovski's second goal off the bench in as many games, and his third goal involvement in his last three appearances, will do the attacker's confidence plenty of good heading into the remainder of the season.

Coming back to Perth after suffering a torn ACL with Wellington, Colakovski's personality has ensured he always rapidly establishes himself as a fan favourite but, small sample size acknowledged, his early return of goals and assists suggests that he's returning with a new level of anticipation in the final third.

Stocks Down: Colakovski's consolation, however, can't obscure that, absent Tom Lawrence, Nicholas Pennington, and Lachie Wales, as well as fielding a hobbled Adam Taggart, this was probably the worst Glory performance since the appointment of Adam Griffiths. And it's hardly the best time for the side to start exploring just where their floor is, either, with just one win in their last five games ensuring that the West Australians have slipped more than a game back of the top six just before they start a four-game road trip.

"We need to improve in these critical moments. There were some moments last week and even this week where we played some good passages, and then it breaks," Griffiths said.

"This final moment, that we have to improve on. From what I'm seeing is that those moments have to be clinical, those moments have to have x-factor. It's not happening at the moment."

This spell away from home will also coincide with the departure of Luke Amos to Korean side Paju Frontier, as well as the release of Taras Gomulka, two players who haven't exactly been playing key roles to this point in the season but will deprive Glory of further midfield depth following Rhys Bozinovski's move to Heracles Almelo.

Stocks Up: It was another night to forget for Sydney on Saturday, with their defeat against the Reds making it four defeats in their last five games and slipping down into fourth on the ladder. If one were to find a silver lining to an otherwise dour evening, however, beyond 19-year-old Tiago Quintal netting another goal amidst a breakout month, it would be in the injection of energy that new recruits Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Ahmet Arslan infused into the side when they were introduced on the hour mark. The former came close to scoring with a header just moments after his arrival, while the latter produced four shots and created a further chance.

"They trained with us on Friday, tried to get a lot of information across to both players," coach Ufuk Talay said. "I thought they both did well when they came on. They both brought us energy, had some moments in the game maybe to capitalise and that's what we wanted from them.

"[Stamatelopoulos] hasn't played a lot of games this season, so to get 30 minutes was positive.

"Ahmet has played a few more games but not recently, so to get minutes in his legs is also positive, and hopefully we'll continue to build him up."

Stocks Down: The quick impression that the duo made, however, does provide a somewhat less than flattering contrast with existing Sky Blue internationals Víctor Campuzano and Piero Quispe, who were both given the opportunity to start the contest but did little to resist the notion that their time in the XI will last only as long as it takes for Stamatelopoulos and Arslan to get up to speed.

The old cliche in the A-League is that if you get your foreign signings right, you tend to succeed more than you don't. But unfortunately for Sydney, while they've managed to assemble well-credentialled sides in recent years, their record with visa players has been made up of more misses than hits: Patryk Klimala the only one in recent times to truly be amongst the competition's best.

Stocks Up: After falling into a two-goal hole against the Wanderers, the Phoenix were able to rally and take a 2-2 draw back to New Zealand on Friday, with Bill Tuiloma playing a major role in both goals and, hopefully, gaining some level of confidence after an up-and-down adjustment period to regular football Down Under. The Nix can also perhaps feel somewhat aggrieved to have not been awarded a penalty early in the second half when Matt Sheridan was brought down by Jacob Farrell, only for referee Adam Kersey to stick with his original decision of no penalty after being summoned to the sideline by the VAR.

The draw ensured that the Kiwi side didn't crash to the foot of the table and, most likely, kept their faint hopes of playing finals football alive. Just don't use the F word around coach Giancarlo Italiano, though.

"I don't talk about finals. I actually talk about winning the competition -- coming first and being champions at the end," said Italiano. "If you talk about finals for me, that's a loser mentality."

Stocks Down: The Phoenix's second-half fightback, however, was preceded by an injury to returning favourite son Sarpreet Singh, whose first game since landing back in the Kiwi capital on loan from FK TSC was cut short by a heavy challenge from Phillip Cancar that forced him from the field.

Immediately replaced by Corban Piper, it leaves Italiano with a confounding wait ahead of next Saturday's clash with Auckland, the coach already sweating on whether goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi, following an error from backup Alby Kelly-Heald that gifted Cancar the Wanderers' second, can be re-inserted into the lineup after a long injury layoff.

"It was a tackle, and it was basically knee on knee and he felt a bit of tenderness in the knee, so we'll see how it goes," Italiano said of Singh's injury. "Hopefully, after the plane ride, he has some rest and ices it up, and he will be right for the derby."

Stocks Up: Disappointing as it was to allow a two-goal lead to slip through their fingers and remaining rooted to the foot of the table, the play of Cancar in an unfamiliar right-back role was a positive for the Wanderers: the 24-year-old inducing an error from Kelly-Heald to make it 2-0 as, after being largely banished under former boss Alen Stajcic, he continued to see the field under Gary van Egmond.

Former Premier League man Ryan Fraser continued to demonstrate just what kind of level he's operating at, too, netting his third goal in his fourth game Down Under. Unfortunately for the Wanderers, their collective form probably isn't doing much to endear themselves towards the former Southampton star extending what is presently a short-term deal in the A-League.

Stocks Down: Wellington's visit to Parramatta was supposed to commemorate the Wanderers' multicultural round. But when one observes the cowardly way that this was rolled out, the Wanderers citing Australian Professional Leagues and Venues NSW policy banning flags, banners or attire that was determined "may cause offence or incite tension" and football kits of states "currently involved in major conflicts," inviting the very controversy they had sought to avoid, one wonders why they even bothered.

Tim Roberts, the president of the NSW Council for Civil Liberties, told the Guardian that those involved should be "ashamed."

"It is one thing to have a policy so vague that it clearly cuts around legitimate political communication," he said. "It is another thing entirely to press that policy in the current climate.

"We have seen a growing trend of our communities' right to political communication being silenced by corporations through employment; we cannot allow cultural and sporting institutions to do the same, let alone Venues NSW, which is a government department. The result of this decision will be fractious interactions between fans, venue security and NSW police as subjective assessments are made about what is and is not offensive to the policy."

Not only did these ham-fisted attempts at policing what is "acceptable" multiculturalism invite the very mainstream scrutiny the Wanderers were seeking to avoid, it also ensured that their and the league's declarations of representing a fanbase drawn from one of the country's most diverse regions ring hollow. It also provided another example of Australian football's angst when it comes to celebrating the diverse backgrounds that make up the game -- something that it has simultaneously attempted to trumpet across its history while also rolling out the likes of the now-defunct NCIP policy or overseeing repeated attempts to remove perceived ethnicity from the identity of its clubs.

Stocks Up: The unfortunate reality of the build-up to a World Cup is that one player's heartbreak is another's opportunity, the agony of an injury that will rob a player of their dreams of going to sport's biggest stage, contrasted with the hope that this provides.

Such is the case with the news that Lewis Miller has suffered a suspected Achilles injury that would rule him out of June's World Cup. With the Blackburn Rovers defender looking like one of the most likely members of the squad, his absence will give renewed hope to the likes of Jacob Italiano, who marked his return from a long-term injury layoff for AK Grazer over the weekend, Dundee United's Ryan Strain, Middlesbrough flanker Sammy Silvera, or even Miloš Degenek, who has found regular football with APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus.

Stocks Down: While other players are in "races against time" or "suffering major blows" with injury in the build-up to this year's World Cup, Miller is the first player that was actively in the mix for the Socceroos to suffer a serious injury that rules him out of this year's tournament.

His energy on the right side of the back five a key part of the side's ability to get up and down the pitch -- observe the boost the Socceroos gained from his and Jordy Bos' introduction against Canada last October. The 25-year-old was the only player to start every game of qualifying for Tony Popovic, a run in which he also contributed two goals. Truly appreciative of getting another chance in green-and-gold after committing the fouls that led to the Socceroos' elimination at the hands of South Korea in the last Asian Cup, Miller's commitment and devotion to the shirt were also unquestioned, and his absence will be an underratedly significant one in June.

