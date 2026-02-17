A-League Women stocks up, stocks down: Pearson breaks long-standing Kerr record

Open Extended Reactions

Willa Pearson was already the talk of the A-League Women when she became its youngest ever player, debuting at 14 earlier this season.

She's added her name to a new page in the history books, becoming the league's youngest scorer at 15 years and 51 days old. The teenager beats the record set by Sam Kerr -- who was 15 years and 88 days -- that has stood since 2008.

A tremendous achievement for an outstanding player.

Stocks Up: Momo Hayashi set pieces continue to be a valuable attacking threat for Brisbane Roar. Her free kick against the Sky Blues looked like it was going to squeak into the corner but Heather Hinz came up with an excellent, diving, fingertip save.

Stocks Down: A 4-0 loss is rarely a good night at the office for a goalkeeper and Chloe Lincoln was no exception. The keeper was beaten at her near post for Mackenzie Hawkesby's opening goal and Riley Tanner's effort. She also came out to clear a ball in second-half injury-time only to be bested by Skye Halmarick for the fourth.

Stocks Up: While her side would go on to lose 1-0, Sally James made some stellar saves against Perth Glory. Susan Phonsongkham was a constant threat, but James was up to the task, particularly in the 59th minute. Sarah O'Donoghue's cross was superbly side-footed by a waiting Phonsongkham but James was able to reach up and bat it up and over the crossbar. She was also able to deny the Glory striker, albeit less acrobatically, in the 79th minute.

Stocks Down: Canberra will be disappointed they lost the opportunity to leapfrog Wellington with a win in what is a crowded top six. They certainly weren't lacking chances, and arguably had the better looks on goal in this game, but couldn't find the back of the net.

Stocks Up: The Mariners' two goals were unreal in two very different ways. Peta Trimis' free kick was stunning. Wind assisted? Probably, but still stunning. While Avaani Prakash's stellar work in the build up made Tamar Levin's winner impressive in its own way. The 19-year-old played the give-and-go and slalomed through Wellington defenders before an excellent pass found Levin. Her first touch was as good as her finish to give the Mariners the win.

Stocks Down: The Mariners defence held strong for most of the day, but Annalee Grove won't want to watch back Mackenzie Anthony's goal. Central Coast's keeper was trying to evade the press of Wellington's Lucia Leon, but sold herself into trouble. Caught well off her line without the ball, she was bailed out by Taren King for Makala Woods' initial shot, but nothing could be done to stop Anthony.

Stocks Up: Leah Davidson marked her return from over a month on the sidelines due to injury in the Melbourne derby. And her appearance off the bench saw her make her 100th appearance in the A-League Women. Starting her career at Brisbane Roar, Davidson has been a City mainstay and a crucial part of their midfield.

Stocks Down: Rebekah Stott's thumb had the audacity to keep her out of a Melbourne derby. The City skipper underwent surgery and is only expected to miss one game but still, what a game to miss.

Stocks Up: Kayla Morrison brought up her 100th appearance in the A-League Women. She became the first Melbourne Victory player to achieve the milestone with every one of her 100 games played in the navy blue. Morrison has been a fearless leader and imposing defender since she entered the league, winning trophies and medals galore.

Stocks Down: As Victory fights for a spot in finals, they really needed a win against their crosstown rivals. However, Victory did not register a single shot on target against Melbourne City, giving Malena Mieres a quiet day out. It was a disappointing display from an attacking unit who do know how to create meaningful chances and score goals.

Stocks Up: The Jets came away from their clash with the Wanderers with a point thanks to the perseverance of Sophie Hoban and the sharp shooting of Melina Ayres. Hoban chased down Claudia Cicco's through ball and harried Wang Ying as she tried to shepherd it over the goal line. Her cut back to a waiting Ayres was perfect and the striker dispatched her first goal against the Wanderers. She's now scored against every team in the competition, a testament to her goal-scoring abilities.

Stocks Down: The Wanderers registered more shots but the Jets were the more accurate of the two sides. With nine shots on target, Newcastle can feel annoyed they didn't get more out of this game. However, despite the accuracy of their shots, they rarely made Sham Khamis in the Wanderers goal work for her saves.

Stocks Up: Phonsongkham was giving the Canberra United defence headaches all afternoon long. She was stunningly denied by James an hour into the contest, and again 20 minutes later. But she never stopped asking the question and it was her probing corner which was turned in by a Canberra defender to give the Glory a huge win.

Stocks Down: The Glory had some moments of lax defending that, on another day, would have been punished. Beth Gordon was left all alone in the centre of the penalty box and had a free shot on goal. The difficulty of the chance meant it was always rising but giving a player of her calibre looks like that is not what Perth should be aiming for.

Stocks Up: The team recorded its first win since Nov.23. Their 10-game winless streak was the worst in club history, but they emphatically broke it with a 4-0 win. Pearson and Skye Halmarick scored their first goals in the league, while Heather Hinz and her defence recorded a clean sheet. Everything was finally coming up Sydney FC.

Stocks Down: As strong as their victory was on paper, they made their own defence work for it with 20 clearances and seven saves for Hinz.

Stocks Up: While this column has been a shrine to Woods of late, Lucia Leon more than deserves her flowers for her contributions to this Wellington side. Mackenzie Anthony's goal was the latest example of strong pressure from Leon forcing the opposition into an error that her teammate then capitalises on. While her efforts aren't always on the scoresheet, they are no doubt appreciated.

Stocks Down: The Phoenix were outshooting the Mariners but not outscoring them. Wellington produced 22 shots to the Mariners' nine; eight were on target to Central Coast's three. Final third entries favoured the home side 73 to 40 and touches in the opposition box also favoured the Nix: 27 to nice. But after all that, they could only find one goal to Central Coast's two.

Stocks Up: Talia Younis was not wasting time when she scored her spectacular opener. The 17-year-old found the back of the net in the opening minute of her side's 1-1 draw with the Jets. Receiving the ball on the edge of the centre circle, Younis advanced, unchecked, and kept on advancing. By the time Newcastle realised someone should try to shut her down, she was unleashing her shot from well outside the box. What a stunner.

Stocks Down: The Wanderers certainly had their chances to take all three points in this game. However, they never punished Newcastle for defence that was all out at sea and had to settle for a point. Yuan Cong couldn't twist the right way to take advantage of an empty net while Amy Chessari skied a shot -- and her disappointment showed she knew she should have done better.

