A-League Women stocks up, stocks down: Glory come from behind twice, WSW struggle

With Teagan Micah withdrawing from the Matildas squad due to concussion, ESPN's The Far Post discusses what this means for the goalkeeping unit. (0:43)

Open Extended Reactions

The A-League Women is heading into the Women's Asian Cup break and the table is as tight as ever. Up the top, Melbourne City and Canberra United sit first and second.

However, Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix sit four and five points behind City, each with a game in hand. There's a bottleneck for the last two finals spots with Perth on 23 points and Victory, Mariners, and the Roar all on 22.

The bad news for Victory is they have played the most games this season with 17, while all those around them have a game in hand. It's going to be a fast and furious finish once the league returns on March 13.

- Ten players to watch at the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup

- Women's Asian Cup 2026: How to watch the Matildas, fixtures, results

- WATCH: Is Sam Kerr the most under pressure Matilda?

Stocks Up: Erin Healy's footwork was dazzling in the leadup to the opening goal. She cut in from the right flank and danced this way and that, tying up the Roar defender in knots. Her ball across found Emily Hodgson who poked it home to make it 1-0.

Stocks Down: Fiona Worts had a stellar chance in the 28th minute to extend the Reds' advantage but didn't take the opportunity. After beating her defender and leaving her in the dust, she was faced with Chloe Lincoln one-on-one but aimed her shot straight at the keeper.

Stocks Up: Fresh off her call-up to the Matildas following Teagan Micah's withdrawal, Lincoln made an acrobatic save to deny Healy in the 35th minute. The Republic of Ireland international's turn and shot had her teammates raising their arms in celebration only for Lincoln to stop them in their tracks.

Stocks Down: The Roar's attack was struggling to put it together against Adelaide United. Brisbane produced a single shot on target for the whole match via Ashlyn Miller.

Stocks Up: Josephine Aulicino had a day out against Western Sydney. Her first goal was a neat finish, squeezing the ball past Sham Khamis at the near post. She kept peppering the Wanderers' goal, hitting the crossbar and forcing Khamis into saves. Her second was a spectacular effort from outside of the box, letting the ball roll across her path before launching it into the top corner.

Stocks Down: There wasn't much to dislike from Canberra's showing. Three goals, three points, a clean sheet, and an opponent they kept comfortably at arm's length.

Stocks Up: Isabel Gomez was in plenty as the Mariners fell to City. She was the one who got Central Coast on the board with her ghosting header. But she also played her role elsewhere, recording two clearances and 11 recoveries.

Stocks Down: The Mariners defence looked a step behind City's attack. It was most notable on the first goal. The speed of City's Aideen Keane, Holly McNamara, and Bryleeh Henry, and the space afforded to them by the Mariners, made the sides look like they were playing different games for the opener.

Stocks Up: Keane had a great game against the Mariners. It was her hard running and speed which set up City's opener. And she was rewarded with a goal of her own when she released an absolute rocket of a shot to make it three. Kudos also to centre back pairing, Rebekah Stott and Taylor Otto, for taking their act out of town to the attacking end of the pitch. Otto played like a winger, cutting it back to a waiting Stott.

Stocks Down: Henry was tasked with tracking Gomez from the set piece she eventually scored from. After the initial ball came into the box, it was headed into the path of a waiting Gomez who was allowed to ghost in, bypassing Henry, and find the back of the net. Among the celebrations, you can see Henry with her hands on her head, disappointed in her effort.

Stocks Up: Courtney Newbon made a massive save to deny Brooke Nunn late in the first half. Nunn received the ball at the top of the box, unleashed the shot through the legs of the defender in front and forced Newbon to get low. She was outstretched fully to the right and got enough on it to tip it out of danger. Shout out also to Rhianna Pollicina who dispatched her penalty with the expected power and finesse.

Stocks Down: Victory have once again failed to pick up a win at the Home of the Matildas; the ground hasn't been a happy hunting ground for them of late. In their last six home games, their only two wins have come away from the venue -- at AAMI Park and John McEwen Reserve in Shepparton.

Perth Glory came from behind to defeat the Newcastle Jets, while the Western Sydney Wanderers struggled in front of goal. ESPN/Getty Images

Stocks Up: It's been a good couple of weeks for Melina Ayres' stocks and her freakish goal against the Glory was sensational. The timing of her run and the cross in from Lauren Allan synced up perfectly to allow her to leap in the air and hit the volley. It's the kind of goal that deserved more camera angles and better highlights, it was that unreal.

Stocks Down: Libby Copus-Brown would love the pass that led to Perth's first equaliser back. The midfielder slightly overcooked her pass to Natasha Prior and Gabby Hollar was able to latch onto the ball and make Newcastle pay.

Stocks Up: The Glory came from behind twice in this encounter and the first equaliser was thanks to Hollar's cheeky chip. She pounced on the back pass, outmuscled Prior, and executed the chip to perfection to bring her side level in the first half.

Stocks Down: Perth's defence on the opening Jets' goal was a bit slack. Tijan McKenna had her pocket picked and couldn't keep up with Sophie Hoban and while her initial shot was stopped, Emma Tovar was bested by Emma Dundas to chase the rebound and ultimately put it in the back of the net.

BYE

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Stocks Up: No team has scored more goals in the last 15 minutes of games this season than the Phoenix, and that last-minute energy nabbed them a point against Victory. Pia Vlok's work in the buildup to the equaliser was outstanding and Stocks Up regular Makala Woods finished coolly to ensure the game ended in a draw.

Stocks Down: Melbourne Victory opened the scoring from the spot after Grace Jale bodied Sofia Sakalis to concede the penalty. It was a pretty obvious foul in the box, with the referee having no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Stocks Up: A 3-0 loss doesn't usually suggest a strong performance from the goalkeeper, but Khamis made eight saves in the Wanderers' defeat and kept the damage contained. There was little she could do about Aulicino's goals and Michelle Heyman's header but did well to come up big throughout the rest of the match.

Stocks Down: The Wanderers were toothless against Canberra United. They had three shots all game. While two were on target, they were all from outside the box. In fact, the 18-yard-box was basically impenetrable for the Wanderers, they only managed a single touch inside it.

Get the best out of the best time in sport. View markets at TAB, We're On.