Stocks up, stocks down: Is Mata the A-League's best player?

When former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata signed for Melbourne Victory after an underwhelming spell at Western Sydney Wanderers, genuine doubts lingered over whether he could still dictate matches, or even withstand the physical demands of A-League Men.

The numbers in Western Sydney were stark: one goal in 23 appearances, often deployed out of position, and just 82 minutes across his final 10 games. For a player turning 38 in April, some fans -- and, perhaps more significantly, former Wanderers coach Alen Stajcic -- may have thought father time had finally caught up with the Spain international.

Stajcic, now out of a job following his axing in January, couldn't find space for a UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup winner. Victory boss Arthur Diles has done the opposite, building his squad around the veteran.

On Saturday night, Mata -- superb all season -- repaid that faith again with one of the finest individual performances in A-League history. His opener will live long in derby folklore. From roughly 40 yards, spotting goalkeeper Patrick Beach off his line, Mata's outrageous first-time lob arced perfectly into the net in front of 21,439 stunned spectators at AAMI Park. The second was different, but no less elite. Receiving the ball just outside the box, he shifted his weight and rifled a precise strike into the top corner. Then came the icing on the cake: a perfectly weighted through-ball that released Clarismario Santos to seal Victory's 3-1 win.

"That was outstanding. That's different class," Diles told Paramount, speaking on Mata's opener. "The second one's high level, and then the assist is high level."

Father Time isn't catching Mata -- far from it. Eighteen appearances, 15 starts, averaging 70 minutes per match and still one of the hardest-working box-to-box midfielders in the league. He isn't being managed through games; he's dictating them.

Stocks Up: Adelaide thumped Perth 4-0 at Coopers Stadium -- a third win in five that lifts them level in third. Juan Muñiz is starting to justify his headline offseason signing, scoring his second goal in three games with an early free kick and oozing class throughout. Jonny Yull doubled the lead with a stunning first-time half volley. Luka Jovanovic capped a superb transition move for the Reds' third, with substitute Luke Duzel rounding off the scoring after a weaving solo run. The Reds' young core -- Yull, Ethan Alagich, Ryan White and Jovanovic, continues to fuel Adelaide's surge.

Stocks Down: There were few genuine negatives to draw from a 4-0 win in front of nearly 9,000 fans at Coopers Stadium, who went home ecstatic after another entertaining Friday night. But the underlying numbers suggest this wasn't total control, with possession split almost evenly. Adelaide generated 1.67 expected goals (xG) from six shots on target -- clinical, yes -- but not overwhelming. Head coach Airton Andrioli will point to efficiency, and while possession isn't that important -- especially considering Adelaide often score in transition and did on the night -- the data suggests Adelaide outperformed the chance quality available.

Stocks Up: Auckland won their sixth straight Kiwi Clasico in emphatic fashion, thumping Wellington 5-0 to remain second on the ladder. They opened proceedings in bizarre fashion, with center back Jake Girdwood-Reich launching a clearance from deep inside his own half that Phoenix goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi, stranded well outside his box, headed into his own net. Jesse Randall struck twice before half-time -- his second a sublime, composed chip -- as Auckland raced 3-0 clear. Randall later capped his performance with an assist to Lachlan Rose, who powered home his seventh of the campaign. Missing Sam Cosgrove and Louis Verstraete, this was an impressive display.

Stocks Down: It's difficult to nitpick a 5-0 derby win, but looking at the underlying numbers alone, it suggests Auckland outperformed their dominant scoreline. Despite scoring five times, the visitors generated just 1.19 xG from 10 shots and scored twice from errors by Nix goalkeeper Oluwayemi.

Stocks Up: Despite falling to Sydney 1-0 away from home, Brisbane's defensive structure -- which has been shaky since the turn of the year -- at least held strong for the majority of the match. Head coach Michael Valkanis said they aimed to nullify Sydney's strengths and for long stretches -- besides a few moments from Sydney and Tiago Quintal's stunner -- they did. In attack, the Roar generated 1.26 xG from 12 shots yet failed to create any big chances. With four straight home games looming, an opportunity remains to find some much-needed momentum.

Stocks Down: Another Roar defeat -- their fourth in five games -- means they have failed to win since Jan. 16. Valkanis' side, a shock early contender for silverware after a stunning start to their season are now in eighth and look unlikely to make finals. Although they had 12 shots, too many were from distance and without real threat. Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis said midweek Sydney should expect "fireworks," yet the only moment resembling that was Quintal's stunner, which beat Bouzanis at his near post. Attackers Nick D'Agostino and Georgios Vrakas were seen icing their knees postgame and may be injury worries, compounding a difficult night.

Stocks Up: An 89th-minute winner from center back James Donachie -- just his sixth goal in 205 A-League appearances -- sealed a dramatic 3-2 win over Western Sydney. It was a quintessential Mariners win: outplayed on paper (0.92 xG to the visitors' 2.26) and with just 32% possession, yet clinical when it mattered. Twice they came from behind. Ali Auglah's sublime chip restored parity, before Nathanael Blair headed home from a textbook transition move to level again. Three straight wins, despite significant off-field issues and preseason wooden spoon predictions, have the Mariners just one victory shy of the top six.

Stocks Down: It feels harsh to criticize the Mariners after another backs-to-the-wall win, but living on the edge has become a season-long theme. Western Sydney created the clearer chances and should arguably have led comfortably at half-time, with Brandon Borrello, Kosta Barbarouses and Phillip Cancar all squandering gilt-edged opportunities. The comeback was impressive, yet conceding territory and relying on opponents' wastefulness is a dangerous formula. If the Mariners are to convert recent momentum into a finals berth, defensive control and game management must improve.

Stocks Up: Defeat rarely feels positive, yet Macarthur will look at the 1-0 loss to the Jets as a match from which they should have taken at least a point. Head coach Mile Sterjovski felt his side "definitely" deserved something, calling the performance "dominant." The statistics back that view. The Bulls generated 2.31 xG from 24 shots, and controlled 53% possession away to the league leaders -- output that usually returns results. Even more telling was the five big chances created to the Jets zero. Strikers Mitch Duke and Harrison Sawyer combined effectively up top, with Sawyer creating two really good chances for Duke.

Stocks Down: The Bulls' loss means they have now won just once in their last seven games. While they remain sixth and performances have been competitive, results are trending downward at the worst possible stage of the season. Missing the finals would be unacceptable for a Macarthur side blessed with one of the deeper squads in the league. Sawyer worked tirelessly, but his 10 shots produced just three on target and rarely troubled Jets keeper James Delianov. Socceroos striker Duke will also rue a huge second-half chance, failing to make clean contact from virtually the goalmouth, instead pushing it wide.

Stocks Up: Despite slumping to a second straight Melbourne Derby defeat, City could argue the game hinged on one moment. Medin Memeti's six-yard miss -- minutes after Max Caputo had equalized with a well-taken header -- would have given them the lead and could have altered the trajectory entirely. Both chances were created by Marcus Younis, City's standout performer and an excellent January loan addition. City also controlled possession, with 56%.

Stocks Down: Another derby defeat is concerning in isolation, but the deeper issues remain. The defending champions have won just once in five, and while sitting eighth keeps them in finals contention, 20 goals in 18 games hardly screams contender. Even with 56% possession, City generated just 1.12 xG. Center back German Ferreyra was central to their undoing -- surrendering possession for Mata's opener and beaten too easily by Santos for Victory's third goal. Head coach Aurelio Vidmar has equity in the bank after last season's silverware and can point to injuries, but midseason reinforcements mean patience could be running thin with the higher-ups.

Stocks Up: Victory's 3-1 Melbourne Derby win was all about Spanish maestro Mata, whose two world-class goals and sublime assist rightly stole the headlines. The World Cup winner's opener -- a first-time chip from 40 yards after City lost possession -- was a goal of the season contender. His second, rifled into the roof of the net from the edge of the box, was also world-class. Approaching 38, Mata is arguably the league's best player -- and one of its hardest-working. Santos added gloss late with a sublime finish after a mazing run. Fifth place and performances rising, Diles' side appear to be peaking at the right time of the season.

Stocks Down: It's tough to criticize an impressive derby win in front of 21,439 fans -- the majority of whom were Victory supporters despite being the designated away side -- yet defensive fragilities remain. Caputo found space between Sebastian Esposito and Josh Rawlins to head home the equalizer, and five minutes later Memeti should have given City the lead, missing from six yards when it seemed easier to score. On another night, those moments shift the narrative. Victory was deserved winners, but they were not flawless.

Stocks Up: Newcastle's 1-0 win over Macarthur was their eighth straight, keeping them four points clear at the top of the ladder. Lachlan Bayliss' second-half winner -- his fifth goal in as many games -- ensured more than 14,000 fans, the Jets' biggest crowd of the season, left McDonald Jones Stadium believing a fairytale campaign may be unfolding. Yet it was the manner of the victory that stood out most. Earlier in the season, Newcastle's relentless attacking intent often left them exposed in transition. This time, they showed control after scoring, withstanding Macarthur's pressure to secure a clean sheet as Mark Milligan praised his side for not allowing the game to become "transitional."

Stocks Down: While the Jets are managing games better than earlier in the season, they were far from their best, finishing with 1.61 xG to Macarthur's 2.31, with the Bulls perhaps unfortunate not to take something from the contest. There was also frustration off the pitch. While praising the "fantastic crowd," Milligan questioned why the surface was not watered at half-time, saying it "makes it hard" for his side to play their football.

"Everywhere across the league gets watered," he said, adding his players are working hard to unite the town behind football again and have "earned the right" to showcase their style.

Stocks Up: Despite being completely outplayed in their 4-0 loss to Adelaide, the Glory at least split possession almost evenly with the hosts and generated 1.01 xG from 10 shots -- even if none hit the target. Their best chance fell to captain Adam Taggart at 1-0 down, but the Socceroos striker failed to turn home a loose ball from close range that could have levelled the match. The Glory also won the majority of aerial duels and matched Adelaide physically.

Stocks Down: The Glory got off to the worst possible start, conceding inside 12 minutes when Matt Sutton parried Muñiz's free kick into his own net -- one he should have pushed to safety. He was also beaten at his near post by Duzel late on, capping a poor night for Perth's custodian. The attack continues to sputter -- just 21 goals in 18 games -- and failing to register a single shot on target here was never going to be enough. Suspended center back Brian Kaltak was sorely missed as defensive frailties resurfaced. One win in five leaves Perth 10th -- and the optimism brought by new manager Adam Griffiths is fading, with finals hopes slipping.

Stocks Up: After conceding an agonizing last-minute own goal to Auckland midweek that cost them two points, Sydney responded with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brisbane. Head coach Ufuk Talay said his side dominated "from start to finish," and the numbers support it -- 65% possession and 1.59 xG to Brisbane's 1.26. Still, it required a moment of magic from Quintal, who cut inside from the right and rifled home into the roof of the net for his fourth goal in five games. Inconsistent of late, this was a mature response that keeps Sydney third and in the race to finish premiers.

Stocks Down: Despite controlling possession, Sydney still made hard work of the win, managing just five shots on target and scoring once. The Sky Blues have now scored only three goals in their last four games and will hope new striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos finds his rhythm quickly. Their finishing issues were evident late on -- Víctor Campuzano and Piero Quispe both missed chances that should have sealed the match.

Stocks Up: In a dismal 5-0 Kiwi Clasico defeat to Auckland, one that ultimately led to head coach Giancarlo Italiano's resignation -- more on that below -- positives were scarce. Wellington did at least share possession evenly and managed eight shots, but only one was on target -- a free kick from a tight angle by Carlo Armiento in the 89th minute. The hosts generated just 0.89 xG and were never in the game.

Stocks Down: The Phoenix's sixth straight derby defeat to Auckland laid bare the amateur defending that has defined their season. Goalkeeper Oluwayemi's misjudged header from a regulation clearance handed Auckland the opener, and his parry from a Randall strike contributed to their third before half-time. Three down at the break, Italiano replaced his goalkeeper -- and soon after resigned.

"You can't lose to rivals like that. It's unacceptable anywhere in the world," he said postmatch. With 38 goals conceded in 18 games -- the worst defensive record in the league by nine goals and now winless in five, Italiano's decision may have cut short the inevitable outcome at Wellington.

Stocks Up: Despite falling 3-2 to the Mariners in Gosford after conceding an 89th-minute winner, this was a game the Wanderers should have taken at least a point from. They generated 2.26 xG to Central Coast's 0.92, controlled 68% possession and consistently exposed space in wide areas, particularly through Ryan Fraser, who set up Angus Thurgate for the opener. Fraser, who was quality throughout, should have had a second assist minutes later, delivering a pinpoint cross to Brandon Borrello, but the Socceroos winger somehow rattled the crossbar with the goal at his mercy. Dylan Scicluna had four key passes in the heart of midfield and stood out for the visitors.

Stocks Down: This was Gary van Egmond's third defeat in five games, with just one win since taking over -- and little evidence he's made any meaningful change at the club, which is anchored to the bottom of the table. Underlying numbers and chance creation only go so far. The reality is that key players of international calibre -- Barbarouses and Borrello -- continue to squander high-value opportunities every week. Seventeen goals in 18 games is the worst return in the league, despite the attacking talent available. While some may have thought a new manager would fix the wastefulness that has defined their season, the latest loss shows the same issues still remain.

Stocks Up: It was a relatively quiet round for the A-League's more established Socceroos, but several fringe and uncapped hopefuls strengthened their cases. In Sydney, goalkeeper Harrison Devenish-Meares made five saves to preserve a clean sheet against Brisbane. While a late push for the World Cup squad remains unlikely, he is arguably the form keeper in the league -- a difficult 2024-25 campaign now firmly behind him and peaking at the right time. Paul Okon-Engstler, 21, impressed in midfield, providing the assist for his side's goal with a composed display. In Adelaide, uncapped winger Jonny Yull, 20, continued his recent run of form, smashing home a stunning half volley in a man-of-the-match performance.

Stocks Down: Melbourne City defenders Aziz Behich and Nathaniel Atkinson were both exposed at times during the Derby defeat, struggling to contain Victory's movement in wide areas. Despite his side winning, Victory winger Nishan Velupillay was outshone after starting, with substitute and goalscorer Santos making the greater impact. At Western Sydney, Brandon Borrello's struggles in front of goal continued. The Socceroos forward missed a gilt-edged first-half chance from six yards out when it appeared easier to score and now has just one goal in 15 games this season, a penalty. Macarthur striker Mitch Duke will feel similarly aggrieved after spurning a comparable opportunity.

